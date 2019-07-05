M&M’S & NASCAR Run Legendary Hill Climb at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The No. 18 M&M’S Toyota with NASCAR’s “Candy Man” Kyle Busch behind the wheel has found their way to Victory Lane four times this season, but this weekend fans will see the iconic No. 18 M&M’S paint scheme in an entirely new setting as an M&M’S NASCAR Euro Series Toyota Camry takes on the iconic hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Piloted by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Kyle Busch Motorsports driver, Todd Gilliland, the M&M’S NASCAR Euro Series Toyota Camry run up Lord March’s hill marks the first time that NASCAR and M&M’S – the Official Chocolate of NASCAR – have participated in the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Making the run even more special, Gilliland’s father David drove the M&M’S car in NASCAR’s top series in 2006 and 2007. David will also take on the famous hill this weekend, driving a Maltesers NASCAR Euro Series Toyota Camry in the same race.

Across the race weekend, race fans will also have the opportunity to trial M&M’S products in the NASCAR-designated paddock on-site at Goodwood. To follow all of the action, follow along on NASCAR’s social media channels and the M&M’S Racing Facebook page.