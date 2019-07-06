Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona postponed to Sunday

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway that was originally scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed because of persistent rain and a bleak forecast. It has been moved to Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. and will air live on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rain moved into the area a couple of hours before the scheduled start time of 7:40 p.m. Although NASCAR made an effort to dry the track, the race was eventually postponed.

Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was canceled Friday due to inclement weather and the starting grid will be set by based on owner points. Team Penske driver Joey Logano will lead the field to green from the pole position in his No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford. Kyle Busch will join Logano on the front row in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota.

Erik Jones is the defending race winner while Busch enters the race with the highest driver rating of 91.2.

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.