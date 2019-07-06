RCR Post Race Report – Circle K Firecracker 250

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Gimme Country Chevrolet Team Capture the Pole and Lead Laps at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 17th

Start: 1st

Points: 1st

“That was a much more wild race than what we saw when we were at Daytona in February. It was great to start off the day by capturing our second-consecutive pole award this year here. That’s a huge testament to everything everyone at RCR and ECR is doing back at the shop. We had an up and down day, spinning during the middle of Stage 2 and falling a lap down to getting that lap back and contending for the win. Unfortunately on that last restart we got shuffled back in our No. 2 Gimme Country Camaro and received a bad tire rub that forced us to hit pit road with a handful of laps left. We’ll get back after it next week at Kentucky, but I just wish we had another shot at the final few laps of this one. This race literally had it all for us, just missing the win. I can’t thank Gimme Country enough for coming on board for this race and hope they enjoyed it!” -Tyler Reddick

Joe Graf Jr. Earns Solid Qualifying Effort and Gains Valuable Experience at Daytona International Speedway in Eat Sleep Race Chevrolet

Finish: 24th

Start: 6th

Points: N/A

“We came here this weekend with the goal of gaining as much experience at Daytona International Speedway as possible in the No. 21 Eat Sleep Race Chevrolet. We were able to qualify sixth, which was a great start for my first Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series start. Early in Stage 1, we were involved in an on-track incident that caused us to have concerns about the brakes and damage to the left-front fender. We pitted a couple of times for repairs and the No. 21 Eat Sleep Race team did a great job repairing the damage and getting us back on track. We restarted the race one lap down in 35th and worked hard to put ourselves in position to earn the Lucky Dog at the end of Stage 1. The Eat Sleep Race Chevy remained really strong in the draft so we just tried to save our equipment so that we could put ourselves in a good position for the end of the race. Working with my teammate, Tyler Reddick, we were able to race to as high as fifth in the race. Unfortunately, we were one of 14 cars involved in a pileup with 13 laps to go and even though we made repairs the damage was just too great to finish the race. I’m disappointed with our finish because we had a really fast car, but it’s awesome to be able to get more experience at Daytona. I can’t thank everyone at RCR and Eat Sleep Race enough.” – Joe Graf, Jr.