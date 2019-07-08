Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes compete in IMSA IMPC race

In hopes of getting some extra track time in preparation for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck Series race in August, ThorSport Racing drivers took to the track by competing in an IMSA IMPC race this past weekend at Bowmanville.

Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes had a couple of practice sessions on Friday, July 5. After the practice session, the teammates placed 17th overall and 16th in the GS Class.

Similar to the Truck Series, it was mostly a one day show with qualifying and the race taking place Saturday afternoon. Rhodes qualified the No. 15 Motorcraft Quality Parts Ford Mustang in the third position.

When the race started, Rhodes and Enfinger were splitting the driver duties and at one point, Rhodes took the lead. Unfortunately, things went downhill for the teammates as Enfinger finished the final stint and wound up 13th. But even with the unfortunate finish, the ThorSport drivers were able to learn something for next month’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Enfinger had this to say on Twitter, “Had a great time @CTMPOfficial with @Multimatic and @FordPerformance,” Enfinger said. “Learned a ton to help us when we come back here. @benrhodes did great on the first stint. I lost track position twice then made it back to finish P13. Now to continue the 10 day road trip with the wife.”

Rhodes even had a few notes that he posted on Twitter as well.

In response to Enfinger, Rhodes said, “You did good coming back from that penalty!’ #GoodJobTeammate.

“Man, I really enjoyed it,” Rhodes added on Twitter. This was a huge learning experience for me. You and Tyler (Mcquarrie, IMSA IMPC driver) are super talented and strong competitors. I wish you both the best of luck in the rest of the season! Maybe one day I can rub doors with you guys in the @NASCAR_Trucks!”

Race day here @ctmpofficial! @benrhodes will qualify and run the first stint, then I’ll finish the race this afternoon. Thanks for the opportunity @fordperformance @Multimatic pic.twitter.com/LhrZQEGU9u—Grant Enfinger (@GrantEnfinger) July 6, 2019

Our #FordMustang is fast! Qualified P3 for today’s race. Had pole speed but got held up on both fast laps🙄 Make sure to tune in!#MustangNeedsRoomToGallop 🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/r9vSkX96lp— Ben Rhodes (@benrhodes) July 6, 2019

The Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will take place on Sunday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will be the second race in the Truck Series Playoffs.