MENCS Toyota Daytona Race Recap

By
Official Release
-

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Daytona International Speedway
Race 18 of 36 – 400 miles, 160 laps
July 7, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Justin Haley*
2nd, William Bryon*
3rd, Jimmie Johnson*
4th, Ty Dillon*
5th, Ryan Newman*
8th, MATT DiBENEDETTO
14th, KYLE BUSCH
22nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
23rd, ERIK JONES
26th, DENNY HAMLIN
31st, PARKER KLIGERMAN
*non-Toyota driver

· Inclement weather ended the race 33 laps from the scheduled finish.

· Matt DiBenedetto was the highest finishing Toyota Camry driver today with an eighth-place result.

· This is the second top-10 finish for DiBenedetto in the last three events, and his second straight top-10 result at the summer Daytona International Speedway event.

TOYOTA QUOTES

MATT DiBENEDETTO, No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry, Leavine Family Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How did your race go?

“We worked on the car a lot with adjustments. We got it much better handling. People are really sliding around a lot in the turbulence of the dirty air. We’ve got our car driving good. It leads really good if I can get there, so it has really good speed and it drives good now.”

Can you talk about making through the big one?

“Yeah, I couldn’t see anything in the crash other than crap everywhere, so I listened to Doug (Campbell, spotter) 100%. I went wherever he told me. He said go low and I just slammed it down on the apron and hoped no one was underneath me. There wasn’t and we avoided it somehow, so Doug gets credit for that one.”

