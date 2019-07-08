RCR Post Race Report – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Austin Dillon Leads Laps and Wins Stage 2 in the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Before Being Collected in “The Big One” At Daytona

Finish: 33rd

Start: 21st

Points: 22nd

“That was definitely one of the best race cars I’ve ever had, so whatever RCR and ECR is doing to build these speedway cars, they need to keep doing it. We were able to work with Team Chevy all day and stick to a strategy to keep the Chevrolet teams up front in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. It felt awesome to earn the Stage 2 win and lead a lot of laps in the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. I felt like it was our race to win, but unfortunately it didn’t end up that way. We lost the lead and I really felt it was kind of urgent to get back into the lead because of the lightning and rain coming. I got turned a little bit left and then it shot me down left. It’s just part of this kind of racing. I’m disappointed in how everything went down. I hate wrecking race cars but I’m here for Richard Childress Racing. I bleed RCR and we’re trying to get them in the playoffs.”-Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Finishes 18th in Rain-Shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 with No. 8 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Finish: 18th

Start: 24th

Points: 24th

“What a weekend down here in Daytona. We have to thank all of the amazing race fans who stuck it out with all of the weather we’ve had here this weekend. Our No. 8 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was fast throughout the weekend and we had a solid plan to work with our fellow Chevrolet drivers once the race started and that seemed to work out when the green flag flew. We were just biding our time but then made contact with another car exiting pit road, which caused some damage to the right front of the car. The guys were able to fix that damage, but then we got even more damage when the No. 41 came down the track and hit us in the right side. We had significant damage from that and fell two laps down, but these guys never gave up and we kept fighting. We were able to get one lap back because of the wave around, then got the free pass to get back on the lead lap. Unfortunately, the weather came and we never got the chance to go up there and mix it up for the race win. I hate it for all of the guys on this Cessna Chevrolet, the fans here at the track and watching at home, but that’s part of racing. We’ll regroup and head to Kentucky and look to continue our momentum there.”-Daniel Hemric