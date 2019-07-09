Buckle-Up and Play the Best Racing Slot, Drive: Multiplier Mayhem™

Time for the fastest, most action-packed game within the realms of online casinos, Drive: Multiplier Mayhem™, is the awesome game that is leaving all other online games in its dust.

The incredible game by NetEnt, provides players with the best online racing experience put into an online slot machine. It packs a prize totalling $750,000 that you can win and keep!

Let’s have a look at what high octane action resides within the title’s gameplay that you can get your hands on completely free!

Full-Throttle Thrills

Of the free online slots that are out there to play, Drive: Multiplier Mayhem™ is the #1 racing game to play, no question. The lead character of this game is Jette, pink-haired, tight leathers and a car packed full of nitro. The premise of this game sees Jette racing against her rivals: Twitch, Bruiser and Hamaki with the backdrop of a 5-reel slot machine. This game is packed with 15 winning paylines, as Jette goes in search of the rich multiplier wilds and the scattered race starters which will fill the nitro meter!

If you love Fast and Furious movies, then you’re going to love taking this game for a spin – that’s for sure!

Exciting Features of the Game

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem™ take the number one spot not only for its incredible animation, gameplay and jackpot value, but also because of the incredible features that fuel the game’s entertainment.

During the game, wild symbols will appear as speedometers, these flash-up a digitalized number, letting you know what you win if the payline is right. The wilds are also multipliers for any prize won and can land across all 5 of the reels the game holds. The multipliers can also multiply the multipliers! Now, you get why the folks at NetEnt gave this game the title it holds. This is Multiplier Mayhem at its best: you race over the finish line with 120x the original wager you placed, just from these multiplier symbols.

If you happen to spin 3 scatter symbols, you will trigger the nitro race free spins. Here, in this feature, you will be rewarded with 10 free spins. The spins come with multipliers for each win, anything from 5x through to 30x the amount of the original spin.

This is not all because you have a nitro meter to keep an eye on. If you fill this, you can play the free spins bonus race! Race against the three male characters and get free spin bonuses with multiplier wilds included, if you fill your nitro meter during these rounds, you go on to race against each character in turn, moving up a level with bigger rewards each time.

This is game can take you from naught to 750,000 at break-neck speeds and it is why we fully recommend you try to handle the horsepower of this game that you can enjoy firstly for fun and for free before you try winning any real money from the game inside the top casinos online supporting NetEnt gaming.