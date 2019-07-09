Corey LaJoie, CorvetteParts.net to honor Dale Jarrett with Darlington throwback scheme

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 9, 2019) – The NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway has become one of the most highly regarded events on the schedule. From the retro schemes honoring those who left their mark on the sport to the retro mustaches, its truthfully an all-around walk back in time.

Corey LaJoie and Go Fas Racing (GFR) will travel back to the year of 1991 to honor 1999 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Dale Jarrett. LaJoie’s GFR Ford will mimic the Nestle Crunch scheme Jarrett powered in the then Busch Grand National Series in 1991.

The 43-time NASCAR national series winner took the blue and white scheme to Victory Lane five times during the sponsor’s tenure with Jarrett, with two of those victories coming at Darlington. The scheme also made appearances in Victory Lane at Bristol, Charlotte and Rockingham.

In conjunction with his victorious efforts at Darlington in NASCAR’s second-tier series, Jarrett boasts three wins in the Cup Series at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

It’s also fitting that the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee wheeled the No. 32 while driving the Crunch scheme just as LaJoie currently races the same number in NASCAR’s premier division. While Jarrett only drove the number in the Xfinity Series, the North Carolina native’s resume also includes a trio of Daytona 500 wins coming in 1993, 1996 and 2000.

LaJoie is proud to honor such a remarkable driver and his outstanding achievements in our sport.

“The car looks great and I’ve always been a fan of Dale, so to carry this scheme around Darlington is awesome. I think we did a great job keeping the scheme as close to the original as possible while incorporating the CorvetteParts.net logos into it. I can’t thank Tom and TJ Keen enough for allowing us to run this design – it’s one of my favorite schemes. I might even have to shave myself a mustache so I don’t do the car a disservice,

” LaJoie joked.

The Crunch-inspired scheme will flaunt longtime GFR partner, Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net. Whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want as Corvettes are their sole focus.

Join us as we venture back in time on Labor Day weekend at the 1.366-mile South Carolina track. NBCSN will carry coverage of the crown-jewel Southern 500 on Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 PM ET.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.