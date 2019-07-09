FedEx Racing Express Facts – Kentucky

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Date/Time: July 13/7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

2018 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Express Notes:

Daytona Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 26th in the #11 FedEx Office Toyota after being collected in a late-race multi-car wreck in Sunday’s rain-postponed race at Daytona International Speedway. Following a lengthy weather delay, 20-year-old Justin Haley was declared the race winner, 33 laps short of the scheduled 160-lap distance. Hamlin started sixth and tried various drafting lines to try to improve his position, eventually finishing eighth in Stage 1. Stage 2 was much of the same, although the #11 fell back as far as 20th in the field before making a comeback, crossing the line 11th at the conclusion of the segment. Lining up 14th for the final segment, Hamlin began his charge through the field, taking the #11 car three-wide in traffic, bold moves by Hamlin propelled the FedEx car to the lead after just 17 laps of racing in the stage. After leading five laps, Hamlin was at the front of the bottom line of cars when Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer made a run on the outside. As the two drivers jockeyed for position, they tangled in front of Hamlin who had nowhere to go and was collected in the ensuing melee that claimed a total of 18 cars. The FedEx team worked on the damaged car during multiple pit stops but lost two laps in the process. During the caution, NASCAR was forced to red-flag the race due to lightning in the area. Following two hours and 12 minutes of lightning and rain, the race was declared official.

Kentucky Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Kentucky Speedway next weekend for a 400-mile event on Saturday, July 13.Having faced some adversity the past couple races, Hamlin and team will be seeking a strong finish and Denny’s first-career victory at Kentucky.

Hamlin Kentucky Statistics:

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Races: 8

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 3

Top-10: 3

Laps Led: 76

Avg. Start: 12.2

Avg. Finish 16.1

Hamlin Conversation:

How does your team stay focused and composed despite facing some adversity this season?

“It can be difficult sometimes, like in Daytona where we got caught up in someone else’s mess. Despite facing numerous challenges this season, our team believes in what we are doing and what we are capable of, and I always do what I can to make the right moves to get our FedEx Toyota to the front.”

With only a handful of races at Kentucky, what excites you about competing there and what are you hoping to learn about this track?

“This will only be our ninth race at Kentucky, so we do not have as much prior experience and results, but any team can win on any given day so we are confident in our abilities to take a win at Kentucky. Every race is an opportunity to learn more about the track and your team, and Kentucky will be no different.”

FedEx Louisville Service Center Along for the Ride at Kentucky Speedway: For the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Louisville service center by featuring the call letters LOU on the FedEx #11. The Louisville service center has approximately 305 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.