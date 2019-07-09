GMS Racing NGOTS Kentucky Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start at Kentucky Speedway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 99, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has one start at Kentucky Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in 2017, where he qualified on the pole and led 68 laps en route to a third-place finish.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 312 this weekend. Creed competed with this chassis earlier this season at Iowa and Las Vegas, finishing sixth in both events, as well as at Dover where he led a career high 59 laps.

– Creed is currently second in the battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

– Creed has led 99 laps this season, the most of any rookie candidate.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Kentucky. I had a good run here in 2017 in ARCA and our intermediate program has been solid all year so I expect that to continue this week. This truck is one of my favorites we’ve had all year, it ran up front at Dover and we were able to put together a solid finish with it in Iowa and Vegas. The pressure is on to make the playoffs and the best way to make that happen is to go out there and win and we’re going to try to make that happen in Kentucky.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky NGOTS Stats

– Start: 2, Best start: 13, Best finish: 14

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 8, Laps Led: 197, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 2

Notes:

– Of Brett Moffitt’s nine wins, four have come at circuits that match Kentucky Speedway in length. Moffitt has nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this weekend. Moffitt competed with this chassis earlier this season in both events at Texas, at Kansas in May and Las Vegas in March.

– Moffitt has qualified inside the top 10 for every event this season.

– Moffitt is currently third in points, 53 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this weekend in Kentucky. The week off was nice, I took some time to play golf and enjoy time out on the lake and it was a great way to celebrate our win in Chicago but now it’s time to get back to business. Historically speaking, Kentucky hasn’t been my best track, but Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) has three top fives there and I trust him and my entire team to give me a fast Silverado capable of running up front.”

