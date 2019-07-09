GMS Racing NXS Kentucky Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

Kentucky Xfinity Stats

One start and one top-10

Best finish: 7th (2018)

Kentucky Truck Stats

Four starts, two top-five’s, two top-10’s

2019 Season Stats

16 starts, 2 top-five’s and 10 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 223 this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. This chassis has been ran twice this season by Nemechek, once at Charlotte Motor Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 12th) and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 2nd).

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 22 points behind Noah Gragson in first place.

Quotes:

“I am looking forward to heading to Kentucky this weekend. I feel like Turn 3 will be the biggest challenge for myself and this team. You carry a lot of speed into that corner and the turn is so wide and flat it’s hard to get your car to hook the bottom line. It’s honestly so different than any other mile-and-a-half that we go to with the flat corner and then you pick up the banking, it’s wild. The first time we ran this chassis we had a runner up result at Las Vegas. Hopefully we can finish one spot better and put the Chevrolet Accessories Camaro in Victory Lane. ”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

