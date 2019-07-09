Stenhouse Jr – Kentucky Advance – Fifth Third Bank

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team @StenhouseJr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

· Stenhouse Jr. at Kentucky Speedway.

The two-time Xfinity champion has six career MENCS starts at Kentucky with an average starting position of 17.3 and average finishing position of 22.2.

· Last year at Kentucky

After contact in the first 20 laps cut a tire forcing the Fifth Third Ford to pit-road, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded earning a 26th-place finish in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Kentucky Speedway.

· Leading into Race Weekend

The Olive Branch, Miss. native will stop by Fifth Third’s headquarter Thursday to visit with some employees and fans. During the event at Fountain Square, Stenhouse will compete against fans and media members on Mario Kart as well as visit with some of the local food trucks that will attend.

· About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kentucky:

“I’m looking forward to Kentucky this weekend. I feel like we have made gains this year to our intermediate program. Hopefully we can run similar to what we have at Chicago, Kansas, Charlotte and Vegas and even Atlanta. This is a big weekend for Fifth Third with their headquarters being so close so hopefully we can leave Kentucky with another strong finish and keep cutting into our point deficit.”