Haley on a High Going to Kentucky Speedway

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at Kentucky Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Kentucky Speedway: 9th (Summer 2016)

Best Finish at Kentucky Speedway: 11th (Fall 2016)

Quotes:

“We just came off a career weekend at Daytona! We had a 1-2-3 finish across the line with Ross Chastain getting Matt Kaulig’s first win. This weekend we are going to Kentucky. Blake Koch just told me that I am the only driver that has Top-10s at every mile-and-a-half track. We’re going to this new repave mile-and-a-half where I’ve had success in the truck series, so we’re looking for another Top-5 after last weekend.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .