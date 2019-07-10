Michigan International Speedway is the place to be with nonstop entertainment

BROOKLYN, Mich. (July 10, 2019) – The action is nonstop during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 weekend on Aug. 9 – 11. And now the entertainment is just as thrilling in the fan plaza and campgrounds at Michigan International Speedway. With more than 35 performers and 80 performances, NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track provides something for every guest.

The entertainment starts on Thursday in the campgrounds and goes through the checkered flag for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400. In the campgrounds, guests can enjoy music from the bands, tour the infield on the pedal bar or listen to tunes from the dueling pianos.

The fan plaza is the place to be starting on Friday. MIS has developed a town center area that will feature food trucks, stylish lawn furniture and picnic tables with umbrellas to provide shade. Guests can watch the performances on the stage while eating the tasty food. For our younger guests they can get their face painted, stand in awe of the magician or play in the Kids Zone.

“We are always looking at ways to continue to enhance the guest experience at NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “For the Consumers Energy 400 event weekend we will have entertainment in each of our campgrounds, in the fan plaza and during Sunday’s pre-race! We will also have our free Saturday post-race concert that will feature Michigan’s own, Grand Funk Railroad!”

Guests will want to be in their seat early to see the human cannon ball before the Consumers Energy 400. Don’t miss David “The Bullet” Smith AGT, the World’s Most Accomplished human cannonball, as he flies through the air above the tri-oval. Smith has been featured on America’s Got Talent and is a Guinness World Record holder.

In the fan plaza, fans can experience an impressive display of athletic prowess in the Flippenout’s Extreme Trampoline Show. The athletes will perform acrobatic single, double and triple flips. The shows keep the hype up with an awesome soundtrack, and is action packed from start to finish. Every show ends with their world famous sky high belly drops.

In-Campground Entertainment:

– Late Night Party – Nightcap is the place to be late into the night. Guests can be sprayed by paint and foam while listening to the DJ.

– Concerts – Musical performances all weekend long throughout the campgrounds.

– Pedal Bar – Grab your friends for a drink on the pedal bar.

– Dueling pianos – Watch as two dynamic piano players entertain the crowd.

– Bingo – Campers have the opportunity to lay claim to being the best at MIS.

– Face Painters – Kids can get their faces painted.

– Magician – Be in awe as a magician roams the campground.

– Church Service – Brooklyn Trails, Brookfest Acres, Graves Family and the Infield campgrounds will have a non-denominational service on Sunday morning.

Fan Plaza Entertainment:

– The track created a Town Center area in the middle of the fan plaza for guests to sit and enjoy all the entertainment.

o Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks lining the Town Center area.

o Relax on the patio furniture as bands and strolling performers provide entertainment.

o Picnic tables with umbrellas provide the perfect spot for guests to sit and enjoy their food and beverages.

o Escape the sun in the large tented area where you can view the Fan Plaza entertainment.

– Aerial Acts – Look skyward as performers test the limits of gravity with aerial straps.

– Trampoline Shows – Flippenout’s Extreme Trampoline Stunt Shows utilizes top professional athletes from all around the country. Its shows keep the hype up with awesome soundtracks and is action packed from start to finish.

– Ann Arbor Hands on Museum – The track is now an educational opportunity for your children. The museum will have six STEM-related opportunities to provide hands-on experiences.

– ZOOperstars! – A one of a kind, hilarious mascot inflatable entertainment show.

– Bands – Fans can sit back and listen to music from a different band each day.

– Great Lakes Timber Show – The Lumberjack show features chainsaw carving, axe throwing, wood chopping, one and two-man crosscut sawing, modified chain sawing, log rolling and loads of clean family humor.

– Timber Art – Checkout what can be created from a wood log by professional wood carvers.

– Chalk Artists – Two professional artists will decorate the fan plaza pavement.

– Corn hole – Prove that you are the best at playing corn hole.

– Strolling Street Performers – Variety of acts including stilt walkers, contact jugglers, object manipulation and cube spinning.

– Face Painters – Kids can get their faces painted on Sunday.

– Magician – Be prepared to be amazed in the pit road suites when the magicians visit.

– Go-Karts – Get the need of the speed through the go-kart course professionally designed in the fan plaza by Jackson Speedway.

– Mad Chad – A professional chainsaw juggler will entertain the crowds.

– Dynamo Dogs – Dogs and their human flying disc throwers will compete in events such as distance catching and somewhat choreographed freestyle catching.

Pre-Race

– Nonstop rolling performances on the tri-oval prior to the pre-race ceremonies, including Mad Chad, Dynamo Dogs and ZOOperstars! to entertain the crowds leading to the race.

– The human cannonball will fly over the tri-oval.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday for a free post-race concert. Michigan’s own, Grand Funk Railroad, will celebrate its 50th anniversary of entertaining crowds at Michigan International Speedway. Skid Row and Sawyer Brown will keep the music going after the checkered flag waves for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 on Aug. 10.

Tickets start at $39 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $130. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are admitted free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a 12 and under ticket will automatically receive a free kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Kids can experience pit road on Sunday morning, sign the start/finish line and view the cars and teams up close on race day. Kids will also have access to pre-race ceremonies, including driver introductions.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.