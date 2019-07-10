MOTOR RACING NETWORK DEBUTS NEW PODCAST SERIES: JEFF GORDON – A COLORFUL CAREER

CONCORD, N.C. (July 10, 2019) – Motor Racing Network (MRN) – “The Voice of NASCAR” today launched its sixth original “MRN Presents” podcast series, “Jeff Gordon – A Colorful Career” presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

This 10-episode series tells the inside story of one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history, a Hall of Fame career and his influence on the sport we see today. From his California roots, the moves to Indianapolis and Charlotte, his time with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, the rivalries and his on-going legacy, this podcast covers it all.

“When Jeff Gordon burst onto the NASCAR scene the establishment was not quite sure what to think.” said Chris Schwartz, President of Motor Racing Network. “This podcast series highlights the iconic wins and the four championships, but also his impact on the sport and the many contributions that are not widely recognized that paved his way into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.”

Episode 1, is available now and features Gordon’s early life in California. Hear about his family life and his introduction to go-karts and quarter midgets. Plus, how break dancing accelerated his path to racing stardom.

The series debuts today and joins our other “MRN Presents” podcasts like Road to Royalty – The Richard Petty Podcast” and “Jr.’s Journey” documenting Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Racing Career. All MRN original programming and podcasts are available on-demand at MRN.com and your favorite podcast platform.

Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 50th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Speedway Corporation and the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related radio programming. MRN’s award-winning play-by-play coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is delivered via satellite to more than 600 radio stations nationwide, SiriusXM, plus the American Forces Network. Motor Racing Network is the largest independent sports radio network in America. In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations, all programming is streamed live at individual stations’ websites as well as MRN.com, NASCAR.com – and also accessible on NASCAR mobile app.

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Conveniently located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive, entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, opened May 11, 2010, and includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop and NASCAR Productions-operated broadcast studio. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for summer hours and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for winter hours. On designated Group Hot Pass Tuesdays, the facility is open for scheduled group visits and events only. An attached parking garage is available on Brevard Street. The 5-acre site also includes a privately developed 19-story office tower and 102,000-square-foot expansion to the Charlotte Convention Center, highlighted by a 40,000-square-foot ballroom. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.

