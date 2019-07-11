Top 5 F150 Mods Under $500 | The Haul

Justin Selects his Top 5 Parts under $500 for 2009-2014 F150’s

PAOLI, Pa. (July 11th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTruck’s (AT) “The Haul” YouTube Video Series, host Justin Dugan selects his favorite five functional products under $500 for 2009-2014 F150’s. Including parts from AT’s most popular categories like Truck Lighting, F150 Lift Kits, Exterior Accessories + more, Justin’s Top 5 focuses on functionality while sprinkling in a few F150 exterior styling mods for good measure.

“Whether it be function or form related, or maybe even a combination of both, our first 5 under $500 list has you covered! We did our best to come up with the first 5 mods we feel will be helpful to all ‘09-14 owners while making things a little bit cooler along the way”—Justin Dugan

Parts featured in this video: Barricade HD Bull Bar w/ Skid Plate & 20 in. Dual-Row LED Light Bar – Textured Black, JLT V3.0 Black Oil Separator – Passenger Side, ReadyLIFT 2 in. Billet Aluminum Leveling Kit – Anodized Black, Husky X-Act Contour Front Floor Liners – Black, & TruShield Soft Rolling Bed Cover.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-f150-july2019.html

