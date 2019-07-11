Weekend Schedule for Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway this weekend as all three national series compete on the 1.5-mile track. The Monster Energy Cup Series will close out the activities Saturday evening with the Quaker State 400.

Ben Rhodes is the defending Truck Series winner, Christopher Bell won last year’s Xfinity Series race and Martin Truex Jr. returns to defend his Cup Series victory.

Please see the complete weekend schedule below.

All times are Eastern

Thursday, July 11

9:35 a.m.-10:25 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV

11:05 a.m.-11:55 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying (Impound-Single Vehicle/One Lap-All Positions) – FS1

6:00 p.m.-6:50 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – – NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – (Stages 35/70/150 Laps = 225 Miles) FS1/MRN

Friday, July 12

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN

1:35 p.m.-2:25 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:15 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBCSN

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco 300 – (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, July 13

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Quaker State 400 – (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) – NBCSN/PRN

