Charlotte Motor Speedway Unveils ‘Ride the ROVAL™’

Tickets, weekend passes and upgrades to the second running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 are available by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (July 12, 2019) – With the second annual Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 approaching as quickly as Jimmie Johnson on a last-lap charge, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials on Friday announced a special promotion that will give race fans the opportunity to relive the drama of NASCAR’s newest thriller in first-person fashion.

The “Ride the ROVAL™” promotion grants fans the chance to secure two tickets to the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 – the cutoff race in Round 1 of NASCAR’s playoffs – for just $60. All fans who buy the package, or any Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets, will get to feel the excitement of Charlotte’s 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course oval from behind the wheel of their personal cars, as ticketholders are eligible to drive their personal cars for three paced laps around the ROVAL™ on July 20 or Aug. 17. Rides will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

“As Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares for the second running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, we wanted to give our fans the opportunity to see the race for an affordable price and to witness the ROVAL™ from a driver’s perspective,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“This year’s race will provide a serious challenge to every driver who attempts to tackle the ROVAL™. Our ‘Ride the ROVAL™’ promotion will provide the same experience for fans in their personal cars. Every turn matters on the ROVAL™. Our fans are about to see that for themselves.”

