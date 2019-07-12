Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report – Kentucky Speedway

Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report
Track: Kentucky Speedway
Race: Quaker State 400
Date: July 12, 2019
No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – Brad Keselowski
Practice 1
Position: 7th
Time / Speed: 29.657 seconds / 182.082 mph
Final Practice
Position: 1st
Time / Speed: 29.621 seconds / 182.303 mph
Qualifying
Position: 3rd
Time / Speed: 29.437 seconds / 183.443 mph
No. 12 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – Ryan Blaney
Practice 1
Position: 11th
Time / Speed: 29.718 seconds / 181.708 mph
Final Practice
Position: 4th
Time / Speed: 29.719 seconds / 181.702 mph
Qualifying
Position: 15th
Time / Speed: 29.671 seconds / 181.996 mph
No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Joey Logano
Practice 1
Position: 12th
Time / Speed: 29.728 seconds / 181.647 mph
Final Practice
Position: 19th
Time / Speed: 29.980 seconds / 180.120 mph
Qualifying
Position: 11th
Time / Speed: 29.620 seconds / 182.309 mph
Fastest Time:
Practice 1: 29.389 seconds (No. 1 – Kurt Busch)
Final Practice: 29.621 seconds (No. 2 – Keselowski)
Qualifying: 29.254 seconds (No. 41 – Daniel Suarez)
Notes: Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang team led the Team Penske charge in qualifying for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by claiming the third place starting position for the race. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kentucky, Keselowski was the fastest man in final practice before holding down the top spot in qualifying until late in the session when two fellow Ford Performance competitors topped him as the track temperatures cooled. Points leader Joey Logano will roll off from the 11th position in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang, followed by Ryan Blaney in 15th in the No. 12 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.
All qualifying times remain unofficial until tomorrow’s technical inspection occurs.
Coverage: The Quaker State 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13, with live coverage on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR.