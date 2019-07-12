Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report – Kentucky Speedway

Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Race: Quaker State 400

Date: July 12, 2019

_____________________________________________

No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – Brad Keselowski

Practice 1

Position: 7th

Time / Speed: 29.657 seconds / 182.082 mph

Final Practice

Position: 1st

Time / Speed: 29.621 seconds / 182.303 mph

Qualifying

Position: 3rd

Time / Speed: 29.437 seconds / 183.443 mph

_____________________________________________

No. 12 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – Ryan Blaney

Practice 1

Position: 11th

Time / Speed: 29.718 seconds / 181.708 mph

Final Practice

Position: 4th

Time / Speed: 29.719 seconds / 181.702 mph

Qualifying

Position: 15th

Time / Speed: 29.671 seconds / 181.996 mph

_____________________________________________

No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Joey Logano

Practice 1

Position: 12th

Time / Speed: 29.728 seconds / 181.647 mph

Final Practice

Position: 19th

Time / Speed: 29.980 seconds / 180.120 mph

Qualifying

Position: 11th

Time / Speed: 29.620 seconds / 182.309 mph

______________________________________________

Fastest Time:

Practice 1: 29.389 seconds (No. 1 – Kurt Busch)

Final Practice: 29.621 seconds (No. 2 – Keselowski)

Qualifying: 29.254 seconds (No. 41 – Daniel Suarez)

Notes: Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang team led the Team Penske charge in qualifying for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by claiming the third place starting position for the race. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kentucky, Keselowski was the fastest man in final practice before holding down the top spot in qualifying until late in the session when two fellow Ford Performance competitors topped him as the track temperatures cooled. Points leader Joey Logano will roll off from the 11th position in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang, followed by Ryan Blaney in 15th in the No. 12 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

All qualifying times remain unofficial until tomorrow’s technical inspection occurs.

Coverage: The Quaker State 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13, with live coverage on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR.