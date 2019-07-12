Toyota Racing MENCS Kentucky Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Kentucky Speedway – July 12, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Suarez*

2nd, Aric Almirola*

3rd, Brad Keselowski*

4th, Kurt Busch*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

8th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

10th, KYLE BUSCH

18th, DENNY HAMLIN

21st, ERIK JONES

24th, MATT DIBENEDETTO

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto Owners Insurance Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 8th

What changes did you make that helped you from practice to qualifying?

“Yeah, just made some really good changes I think after practice. We started off earlier today and we were pretty far off, off the trailer. That’s really typical for us, but at the mile-and-a-halfs this year it’s kind of been that way. It’s either been hit or miss. We changed a lot of things throughout practice and got better and better and better and then right there in qualifying it was the best it’s been all day. I’m optimistic that it’s going to be pretty good tomorrow night. Hopefully it is. We’ll see.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 10th

What about the race track here helped you when you were winning here?

“Obviously just coming here years ago, we had a real bumpy asphalt race track. Now that the asphalt has been redone, everything is really smooth so a lot of people – it’s kind of brought everybody closer together, the competition closer together, and the basis of the setup doesn’t mean as much anymore because it’s so smooth. Overall though, we’ve always kind of been first to third when it was rough and bumpy and now we’ve kind of moved ourselves to about third to fifth. We always come here with a shot, but we’re not quite as dominant as we once used to be. Trying to figure those things out and getting a little bit better is certainly the name of the game.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 18th

How do you think tomorrow will go based on your past success here?

“We hope it’s pretty good. I felt like it was pretty decent today in race trim. The key is qualifying well. It seems like any past success means nothing though. We have completely different rules and a different engine. All that stuff is all different. No past success means anything.”