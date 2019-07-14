TEAM CHEVY AT KENTUCKY: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

QUAKER STATE 400 PRESENTED BY WALMART

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 13, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

4th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1

10th Chris Buescher, No. 37 Planters Camaro ZL1

15th Chase Elliott, No. 9 Dewnited States Camaro ZL1

17th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Nationwide Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kurt Busch (Chevrolet)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Erik Jones (Toyota)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner

WALK US THROUGH THAT FINAL RESTART AND PASSING YOUR BROTHER (KYLE BUSCH) FOR THE WIN:

“Hell ya! Hell ya! Racing your little brother every week….I’m proud of him, I’m proud that he gave me a little bit of room on that outside. He could have clobbered us against the wall and third place is probably what we would have got. But what an awesome run! We got this Monster Chevy in Victory Lane! Thank you, Kentucky!”

IS THIS REDEMPTION FOR LAST WEEK WHEN THE LIGHTNING, OF ALL THINGS, COST YOU THE WIN?

“We got a yellow at the end that put us back. Whatever last week was, it’s this week right now and we got the trophy!”

THIS IS YOUR CREW CHIEF, MATT MCCALL’S FIRST WIN

“This is the first win for this group of guys and I’m really proud of them. The way that we came together really had speed. We just weren’t completing all the steps that it took to be a winner in the Monster Energy Cup Series. And now, we’re all winners.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 4th

WAS IT A FUN RACE?

“Yeah, it was OK. I thought the race for the lead there was really good from what I could see. It was good, maybe a little better than your normal Kentucky.”

YOU PUSHED YOUR TEAMMATE (KURT BUSCH) UP TO THE FRONT. HOW DOES IT FEEL FOR YOU GUYS OVER THER?

“I was satisfied with the launch I got. I was going to be committed to Kurt (Busch)’s back bumper no matter how much of a run I had because I knew I couldn’t get to the lead from the third row so if I could help a teammate out, I was happy with that. I’m happy for Kurt (Busch), Matt McCall and everybody on the 1 team. They have been really strong all year long. They should have won last week, so it’s nice for them to get some redemption today.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE BEHIND THE WHEEL AT THE END OF THE RACE?

“I couldn’t believe we didn’t crash. Kyle (Busch) was loose a couple of times below him and they made contact I think a couple of times. There was some really good car control and it was fun to watch from my seat.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 PLANTERS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

THOUGHTS ON HIS RUN.

“It’s a fun track for Kroger; they aren’t too far up the road from Cincinnati. We’ve been up there all week. We got to hang out with everybody and I got to enjoy some time away from the race track and had a ton of them here tonight with us. I’m glad we could put on a good show and get a good finish for their home group. Our Planter’s Camaro was pretty good tonight at certain times, but we definitely fought it. We worked hard to keep it where we needed to be all day long. That was good strategy on top of the pit box; hats off to our group. We’ve got some work to do yet, but that was a great finish.”

ARE YOU ENCOURAGED BY THE SPEED YOU HAVE SHOWN?

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s encouraging to see it. To be one hundred percent honest, tonight was not one of our better 1.5-mile tracks compared to where we have been in the last couple of months. With that being said, we definitely got a finish out of it. We ran good; we ran on the lead lap all night long. We are trying to find some more speed. We hadn’t qualified really well and I think tonight was about trying to figure out a way to get some more raw speed out of it. At the end there, it was a wild restart and we were able to come out with a good top ten finish.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 26th

“Kentucky is a tricky track. I really enjoy racing here, but it always has its challenges. Tonight wasn’t the night that we had hoped for, but we learned a lot. Our GEICO Military team has seen strong improvements in our superspeedway and short-track packages, and these intermediate tracks are next on the list. We may not be getting the finishes that we deserve because of one thing or another, but we’re taking valuable notes that we’re able to apply as we keep growing and building.”

