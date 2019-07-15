Dover International Speedway partners with General Tire for Oct. 4 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Race

DOVER, Del. (July 15, 2019) – General Tire and Dover International Speedway have reached a partnership agreement, making General Tire the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4 during the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration, track officials announced today.

The “General Tire 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Oct. 4 will be the season finale for the 12-race NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season. In recent years, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East has served as a proving ground for top drivers such as William Byron, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

General Tire has been manufacturing tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such an iconic venue as the Monster Mile.” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “General Tire has been committed to promoting the NASCAR regional and international series across two continents and more than 11 countries and this partnership is a natural fit as we continue to work to bring the fans exciting racing.”

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East has been a staple of Dover International Speedway’s fall NASCAR tripleheader weekends every year since 2001. Past Dover winners in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East include Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace.

“This partnership puts two well-known and time-tested brands together. We are looking forward to having General Tire as a part of our Monster Mile family as well as our fall race weekend as we continue our track’s 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race is the fourth race of the 10-race postseason schedule, the first race in the Round of 12, and also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be just the 10th track in the United States to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

The “General Tire 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race is just part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Micro Wrestling Federation matches (Saturday and Sunday) and a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display (all weekend) and much more in our FanZone.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and 50th Anniversary activities, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

# # #

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About General Tire

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of ARCA, NASCAR K&N Pro Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Best in the Desert Racing Series, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, Modified Series, Drag Boat Racing Series, ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series, Expedition Overland, FreestyleMx.com Tour, Zero One Odyssey, Spec Tire of JeepSpeed, Major League Fishing, Fishing League Worldwide and King of the Cage. Team GT supports athletes: CJ Hutchins, Jim Beaver, Jeff Proctor, Chase Motorsports, Camburg Racing, Stan Shelton, Ryan Beat, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, Mark Rose, Ott DeFoe, Andy Montgomery, James Watson, Alton Jones Jr., John Crews, Britt Myers and Bill McDonald.