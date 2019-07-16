2019 Pocono Raceway Fan Fest Driver Lineup Announced – Bowman, Ky. Busch, the Dillons, Johnson and LaJoie

Open to Public; FREE for Gander RV 400 Race Weekend Ticket Holders

LONG POND, Pa. (July 16, 2019) – Pocono Raceway will host the third annual Pocono Raceway Fan Fest from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26. This year’s event is free for anyone who has a 2019 Gander RV 400race weekend ticket and for kids, ages 12 and under.

The event, taking place inside ‘The Tricky Triangle’ at the Infield Block Party stage, will feature six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) drivers.

Alex Bowman – No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports driver

Kyle Busch – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver

Austin Dillon – No. 3 Richard Childress Racing driver

Ty Dillon – No. 13 Germain Racing driver

Jimmie Johnson – No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports driver

Corey LaJoie – No. 32 Go Fas Racing driver

Admission to this event is free for all 2019 Gander RV 400 race weekend ticket holders. This includes Friday Grandstand ticket holders, Saturday Grandstand ticket holders, Sunday Grandstand ticket holders and race weekend Camping/RV ticket holders. Children, ages 12 and under, will receive free admission to Fan Fest with accompaniment of an adult. Fans should have their tickets with them to receive free access to Fan Fest. For fans that do not have tickets, the at-gate cost for Fan Fest will be $10, per car load. Only one person, per car, is required to present a Gander RV 400 race weekend ticket for free entry.

Fans attending Pocono Raceway’s Fan Fest, outside of Gander RV 400 race weekend camping guests, are asked to enter through the Gate 1 Tunnel, located off Long Pond Road, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans will be directed as to where to park once inside the infield.

Specific driver pairings and program events will be announced next week. Any future announcements will be made by way of Pocono Raceway’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Fans are encouraged to follow #PoconoFanFest on social media and to visit www.poconoraceway.com/fanfest for the most up-to-date details and information.

The Gander RV 400 race weekend, taking place July 26-28, will include three, action-packed days of racing. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) and ARCA Menards Series (AMS) will be on track on Friday, including the FORTS USA 150 AMS race, prior to Fan Fest. Saturday’s schedule will include two MENCS practices, the Gander RV 150 NGOTS race and MENCS qualifying. The Gander RV 400 MENCS race is schedule to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets start at $10 on Friday, $25 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. For race weekend event details and ticket information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929).

Note: Times, dates, events and driver lineup are subject to change without notice.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events, which includes “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show,” the Warrior Dash, a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.