GMS Racing NXS New Hampshire Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

New Hampshire Xfinity Stats

One start and one top-five and one top-10

Best finish: 4th (2018)

New Hampshire Truck Stats

Four starts, two top-five’s, three top-10’s

2019 Season Stats

17 starts, 2 top-five’s and 10 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 219 this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This chassis has been ran once this season by Nemechek at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 5th).

Quotes:

“I really enjoy going to New Hampshire. I have raced there four times in the Truck Series and once in the Xfinity Series and did pretty well. The track is odd because yes it’s a one-mile oval track but to me it races like a short-track. We are taking the chassis that we raced at in Bristol and finished top-five so hopefully we can grab another solid finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

