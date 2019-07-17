Coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway: Cool Cars, Future Stars and a Chance to Ride the ROVAL™

CONCORD, N.C. (July 17, 2019) – From Friday night’s “run-what-you-brung” Outlaw Drag Wars at zMAX Dragway to the first-ever Cars & Coffee “Ride the ROVAL™” event on Saturday and the summer’s final school bus slobberknocker at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, the coming week at Charlotte Motor Speedway offers a buffet of fun for car lovers of all ages. Here’s a quick look:

Outlaw Drag Wars – Friday, July 19

Now in its third season, Outlaw Drag Wars has become a popular Friday night tradition for drag racing enthusiasts and those with a need for speed. This weekend, however, promises thrills on and off the track as E-10 Drift returns, offering fans smoke-fueled drifting ride alongs, Velocity TV’s David Ankin makes a special appearance and Hot Rods & Hops returns with a bevy of beautiful cars on display. In addition, zMAX Dragway will crown a new champion in the ultimate burnout contest, where fans determine who gets bragging rights and who goes home empty handed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the track will go hot by 7 p.m. Adult spectators get in for just $10, and it’s just $30 to race. All vehicles must pass NHRA tech before making their first pass. Hot Rods and Hops costs $10 to show. Kids 13 and under get in free with an adult.

Cars & Coffee/Ride the ROVAL™ – Saturday, July 20

Cars & Coffee will make its fourth stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday for a free cruise-in, with hundreds of cars of all makes and models filling the speedway’s Fan Zone for the free family friendly event. Car lovers can peruse a plethora of candy-colored hot rods, muscle cars, classics and customs from 7 until 10 a.m. Car owners share information and bragging rights about their cars – everything from custom paint jobs to specialized engine parts.

And for the first time ever at a Cars & Coffee event, attendees will have an opportunity to cruise Charlotte Motor Speedway’s innovative ROVAL™ with either a donation of at least $25 to Speedway Children’s Charities or any Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 ticket purchase. For three paced laps, participants can feel the excitement of the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ from behind the wheel of their personal cars from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

Faster Pastor Bus Racing, Tuesday, July 23

Round 8 of the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, presented by iFLY, will feature the nation’s best Legend Car and Bandolero racing on the iconic superspeedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile. The action will certainly heat up as the race season winds down and points are at a premium looking ahead to the championship finale on July 30.

But points don’t matter in what has become one of the most anticipated exhibition races of the season. There’s nothing but bragging rights – and the coveted Faster Pastor Champion’s belt – on the line when area clergy take to the track for the final school bus slobberknocker of the season Tuesday night. Gates open at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Kids get in FREE – as do fans named Matthew, Mark, Luke or John during this week’s Faster Pastor event – and adult tickets are just $8.

