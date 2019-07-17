FedEx Racing Express Facts – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date/Time: July 21/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 301 laps/318.4 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Banking: 7 degrees

Track Shape: Oval

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kentucky Recap: A fast FedEx Freight Toyota helped Denny Hamlin battle back from a penalty to score a top-five finish at Kentucky Speedway Saturday night. The #11 team had a car capable of winning – leading laps and running in the top five for much of the race – but once again had to overcome a pit road penalty that sent the team to the back of the pack. The race-changing penalty came late in Stage 2. Hamlin had been running second before pitting for two tires and fuel and subsequently incurring a penalty from NASCAR for an uncontrolled tire. After completing his pass-through penalty, he sat in 22nd and a lap down to the leader. After getting the “Lucky Dog” pass to return to the lead lap, Hamlin spent Stage 3 gradually picking off positions until he returned to the top five – including leading five laps before having to peel off to pit. A late-race caution led to a green-white-checkered overtime finish, but Hamlin stood his ground in the top five and crossed the line in fifth as Kurt Busch scored the win.

New Hampshire Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to New England for 301 laps of action at New Hampshire Motor speedway on Sunday, July 21. With Hamlin and team incurring costly penalties the last two races, Denny and team will be looking to improve their race execution and hoping for their third win of the 2019 Cup Series season.

Hamlin New Hampshire Statistics:

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Races: 25

Wins: 3 (2007, 2012, 20170

Poles: 0

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 14

Laps Led: 549

Avg. Start: 10.2

Avg. Finish 10.2

Hamlin Conversation:

You’ve had success at Loudon; what will your team need to repeat in New Hampshire?

“I’ve been fortunate to have had some good races at New Hampshire, but every year is different, and it’s a tough group of drivers who are battling every week for the win. I am confident in our team’s ability, but we will need to be at the top of our game to get the win this weekend at Loudon.”

Penalties have continued to be an issue with your team this season; what will your team need to adjust and improve upon to put yourselves in the best position to win every week for the remainder of the season?

“We’ve had fast FedEx Toyotas this season, but the penalties have definitely hurt us. In these races, we have been able to rally because we had a fast car and fought our way back up to the front. I’m proud of the speed we bring to the track every week, but we still need to work on our execution in order to run a complete race.”

FedEx PYMA Along for the Ride at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: For the Foxwood Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the FedEx #11 will proudly feature the letters PYMA on its B-post to recognize team members for exceeding performance goals in FY19 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight service.