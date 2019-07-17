Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series- Kentucky

Kentucky Speedway saw its 19th annual Truck Series race last Thursday night and what a wild night it was. The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 saw some wild moments, tempers flare and drivers on the outside looking in to make the Playoffs.
With three races remaining and the playoff action heating up, so is the on-track action.
Here’s a look at Four Takeaways from the 13th race of the Truck Series season.
- Tempers Flare – It’s been an exhilarating Truck Series season so far and quite possibly, the most exciting in quite a while and the action continued Thursday night. On-track tempers began to flare when Spencer Boyd accidentally made contact with Natalie Decker, who has had a rough season. Boyd and Decker had a slight confrontation back in the garage area. Decker took Boyd’s hat off, threw it on the ground and then walked away. Boyd made a positive out of it and joked on Twitter, “The hat has been checked and released from the infield care center.” Boyd even made T-shirts with the hat upside down and will donate the profits to Trinity Oaks, “a non-profit that uses hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities to give back and make a difference in others lives.” Boyd’s goal is to reach $10,000. Fans can visit the Spencer Boyd Racing site to purchase a shirt.
The next on-track incident came with Ben Rhodes and Brennan Poole had a small scuffle on pit road. You can tell the Playoffs are lurking as the on-track action is heating up.
- Ankrum delivers DGR-Crosley First Series Win – DGR-Crosley got their first ever Truck Series win on Thursday night when Ankrum brought home the No. 17 Toyota to victory lane. DGR-Crosley has been in the Truck Series since 2018 and is a relatively young team. Ankrum raced for David Gilliland previously and competed in two races in 2018 at Martinsville and Phoenix, earning a best finish of sixth in those two races. Prior to Ankrum’s win on Thursday night, DGR-Crosley’s best finish was second by Kyle Benjamin at Martinsville last year. It was a great night for the California native. Now that he is potentially chasing for the championship, Ankrum will have to hope this win brings some more sponsorship in order to run the rest of the season.
- PJ1 Not Really Impressive – The PJ1 substance never really came into play during Thursday night’s Truck Series race. There were only 10 lead changes among seven leaders. Once someone got out front, they would run away with the lead. Sheldon Creed led the opening 36 laps, while Grant Enfinger led 22 laps, Brandon Jones five laps, Matt Crafton eight laps, Brett Moffitt 35 laps and race winner Tyler Ankrum led 40 laps. If anything, it created a lot of crashes and accidents. Every time you looked, there was a caution flag waving. In fact, there were five cautions for 33 laps including a vicious wreck with Enfinger and Jones. Without the fuel mileage and a first time winner, the race could have been lackluster.
- Sheldon Creed Finishes Disappointing 21st – In what looked liked it was going to be Creed’s race to win, instead, it turned out to be his race to lose. He started second alongside Enfinger on the front row. The Alpine, California native even went on to lead the first 36 laps and won the first stage, while finishing ninth in the second stage. Unfortunately, during the final stage, Creed’s truck snapped loose and made contact with the wall. This relegated the GMS Racing driver to a disappointing 21st place finish.