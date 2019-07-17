Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series- Kentucky

Kentucky Speedway saw its 19th annual Truck Series race last Thursday night and what a wild night it was. The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 saw some wild moments, tempers flare and drivers on the outside looking in to make the Playoffs.

With three races remaining and the playoff action heating up, so is the on-track action.

Here’s a look at Four Takeaways from the 13th race of the Truck Series season.