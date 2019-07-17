Harlem Globetrotters bring their one-of-a-kind entertainment to Dover International Speedway on Oct. 6 before Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

Iconic team will offer a series of free 30-minute ‘Globetrotter Experiences’ to the public

DOVER, Del. (July 17, 2019) – The Harlem Globetrotters, the legendary basketball team that wows fans of all ages with its ball skills, trick shots, comedy and more, will return to Dover International Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 6, as part of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The team will bring a series of performances titled the “Globetrotters Experience,” a live 30-minute show which encapsulates the team’s one-of-a-kind basketball artistry, high-flying dunks and side-splitting court on-court antics, to Dover International Speedway’s 8-acre FanZone on Oct. 6 before that day’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race is the fourth race of the 10-race postseason schedule, the first race in the Round of 12, and also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be just the 10th track in the United States to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

The Globetrotters, first organized in the 1926, perform more than 400 shows around the world each year with its distinctive red, white and blue uniforms. The exhibition team is known for its colorful personalities, audience interaction and supreme basketball skills. The Globetrotters also made multiple appearances around the Monster Mile on Sunday, May 5, but their on-court performances were canceled due to rain.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Harlem Globetrotters back to the Monster Mile and hope to see many families in the crowd when they perform their free shows in the FanZone on Oct. 6,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian.

In addition to the Harlem Globetrotters performances, Dover will host a string of planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy the following attractions:

• Winston Cup Mobile Museum (All weekend): Displays classic race cars, artifacts, photos and mementos from more than 30 years of NASCAR history. Winston (R.J. Reynolds) was the primary sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series from 1971 through 2003.

• Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Oct. 5-6): Skilled chainsaw artists create one-of-a-kind sculptures, both small and large. Auctions to be held throughout the weekend on selected works.

• Expanded Monster Mile Youth Nation (All weekend): A youth area designed for NASCAR fans age 12 and under. It’s free to explore on race weekend for the next generation of fans and features a wide variety of fun activities for kids to enjoy. Remember, youth tickets are free for Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races.

• Micro Wrestling Federation (Oct. 5-6): Shows feature high-flying action, body slams and leaps from the top rope. Formed in 2000, the Micro Wrestling Federation features an entire cast of athletes and performers under 5 feet tall.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 4.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and 50th Anniversary activities, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider and Tum-e Yummies, the Official Fruit Flavored Drink and Carnival Cruise Line, Inc. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.