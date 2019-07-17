Ryan Newman – Loudon Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer / Velveeta Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Foxwood Resort Casino 301 – Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

· Newman will make his 34th MENCS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. In 33 prior events, Newman has three wins (tied for most of any track), seven top fives and 19 top-10 finishes. His overall average finish is 13.7 with 722 laps led, second-most of any track on the Cup circuit (behind Dover – 849).

· Newman earned wins in 2002, 2005 and 2011 at the 1.058-mile track. He led a combined 328 laps in the three victories and started from the pole in two (2002, 2011). In the event last season he drove to a sixth-place finish. He’s finished 13th or better in six of the last nine MENCS events in Loudon, four of which were top-10 results.

· Newman has an average starting spot of 10.6 at NHMS with seven poles, tied for second-most of any track on the circuit. He started from the point in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, swept both poles in 2011, and again in 2013.

· Newman has a wealth of experience in other series’ at NHMS, including one Xfinity Series start (2001) and 19 starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour series.

· The modified event at NHMS has become an annual tradition for Newman, who has two wins (both 2010), nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. He has sat on the pole for seven of the events and led 228 laps overall.

Scott Graves at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

· Graves will be atop the pit box for his sixth MENCS event at NHMS on Sunday. In five prior starts – two with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and three with Daniel Suarez – Graves has two top-10s and a best finish of sixth (2017).

· Graves also called three Xfinity Series events in Loudon, earning two top-five results. He led Chris Buescher to fifth back in 2014, and most recently finished fourth with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Loudon:

“I look forward to going to Loudon because it’s been a good track to me. Each race this year we’ve continued to make gains and progress. I think our short track program has been one of our strengths as well, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go to Loudon (and some of these other track we go to a second time) to prove that we’ve learned a lot. It’s also a big weekend for all of the Fenway family as we’re in their backyard in our Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang, so we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Tracking the Playoff Hunt

· Newman was again the recipient of a top-10 point total (28) after his ninth-place result in Kentucky. Heading into Loudon he sits 17th, just two points outside the top-16 cutoff for the playoffs.

· With seven races remaining until the playoffs, the battle from 14th on continues between Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Newman and Daniel Suarez. Just 12 points separate those four drivers as Newman carries his best average finish (13.8) in four seasons.

On the Car

As part of a season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings, Newman’s scheme will feature Oscar Mayer with a side of Velveeta this weekend in Loudon.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

Recapping Kentucky

Newman led 15 laps en route to his second top-10 in as many races, crossing the stripe ninth last Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, his seventh top-10 finish of 2019.