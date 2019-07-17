TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE

JULY 21, 2019

BOWTIE BULLETS:

THREE IN A ROW FOR CHEVROLET:

Kurt Busch’s victory at Kentucky Speedway was the third in a row for Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, following Justin Haley at Daytona and Alex Bowman at Chicagoland. Team Chevy last accomplished the feat in 2015 on three separate occasions. Most recently, it occurred in the November races at Martinsville (Jeff Gordon winner), Texas (Jimmie Johnson) and Phoenix (Dale Earnhardt Jr.).

AND FOCUSED ON FOUR:

Chevrolet has won four MENCS races in a row multiple times, most recently to close out the 2014 season at Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix and Homestead. That season, Chevrolet had another four-race win streak from July 27 at Indianapolis to August 17 at Michigan and produced a five-race winning streak from May 10 at Kansas to June 15 at Michigan.

SOLID RESULTS IN THE GRANITE STATE:

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 19 victories in the 47 MENCS race at the 1-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon recorded the brand’s first win – and the first of his three at the racetrack — in 1995. Twelve different Chevrolet drivers have posted wins at NHMS. Chevrolet had a six-race winning streak at the track from 2009-12. GM brand Pontiac contributed two wins, including by Rusty Wallace visiting Victory Circle at the inaugural race in 1993.

BUSCH EXTENDS STREAK TO SIX YEARS:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, extended his streak to six years with at least one MENCS victory by prevailing at Kentucky Speedway. It was his 31st career win and first since August 18, 2018, at Bristol. Busch is a three-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and is also tied for the most starts among current drivers at the track with 35. Gordon is the all-time leader at the track in several categories, including 42 races, 16 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, 1,373 laps led and 12,267 laps completed.

TUNE-IN:

NBCSN will telecast the Foxwoods Casino 300 live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, July 21. The NBCSports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

* Victories by current Chevrolet drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, in 2003 (twice) and June 2010.

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, in 2004 (twice) and June 2008.

* A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole 18 times at NHMS.

* Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 10 pole starts this season.

* Johnson leads current drivers with 79.6 percent of laps running in the top 15 at NHMS.

* Team Chevy drivers have registered 100 top-five and 190 top-10 finishes at NHMS.

* Busch’s win at Kentucky Speedway filled a gap for Chevrolet. The 1.5-mile oval had been the only racetrack on the current MENCS schedule where a Chevrolet driver or team had not won.

* Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

* Team Chevy drivers have scored 783 wins and 709 poles in MENCS competition.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1 – 8th IN STANDINGS:

“New Hampshire is always an interesting one for sure. Very easy to miss that balance in the setup there, I feel like. It doesn’t really compare to anywhere else – it’s kind of its own animal. Only going there once a year now is a bit of a challenge as well because you don’t see it twice like you used to or we do with other tracks. It’s just always tough.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 9th IN STANDINGS:

“New Hampshire is a really tricky place to go. The track is sort of awkward, but very unique compared to anywhere else we go. I have struggled there in the past, but last year we were able to unload with a ton of speed which was great.”

ON THE PLAYOFFS:

“With seven races to go in the regular season, we are really focused on the points. Getting the win in Chicagoland locked us into the playoffs, which was what we have been looking to do all season. Now, we are looking at getting the most amount of points that we can during a race to get ourselves in a good position when we head to Las Vegas in September.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – 12th IN STANDINGS:

“New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is just really flat and the PJ1 has really changed the game there. The line that you run and way that you enter the corner is way different now than it was before. I really loved that track when they didn’t have the PJ1, but it’s changed the game. You really need to get your car to turn well. It’s like a typical short track, you have to get in the corner well, roll the center and get off the corner pretty decent. Usually whatever you do in the center of the corner effects the rest of your lap at that track.

“I’m not a fan of lobster, or really any seafood, but if it’s for the win, then I will be.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT COMFORT PLUS CAMARO ZL1 – 21st IN STANDINGS:

“We’re on a great momentum swing right now with our No. 37 team, and I know we can keep that up this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I love short track racing, but New Hampshire is a whole different animal. We’ve improved our program, I feel like, at every type of track this season and I think this weekend is another great opportunity to keep moving forward. This is our last weekend with our Scott Comfort Plus paint scheme, one of my favorites, and I really want to be able to get a strong run for them.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 OKUMA CAMARO ZL1 – 24th IN STANDINGS:

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a place that you struggle with the lack of banking, but the braking zones are so rough. I feel like that is one aspect of the track that is not talked about enough, it is extremely rough under braking at New Hampshire. To have a car that is really good, you have to be able to get through that entry zone into the corner, carry a ton of speed and then you get to the actual part of the racetrack where you struggle with the lack of banking. That is where you have to lean on your crew chief and team for your race car to be good there. I feel like my crew chief Luke Lambert and everyone on this team will be ready for the challenge and we’re hoping to put on a good show with the No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 – 26th IN STANDINGS:

“I’m really looking forward to heading to my home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway. New Hampshire is a track that I grew up racing at a lot, and I think with the traction compound applied it will really make the racing fun and you’ll see guys running that high line that you wouldn’t normally see. It’s a track that you have to be aggressive at, and mainly just get the right set up off of the truck and keep fine-tuning it throughout the weekend. We have a lot of friends and family coming this weekend and it’s going to be really fun to have everyone there.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 – 28th IN STANDINGS:

“For years, and years, I have always said the best NASCAR fan base is in New Hampshire. Ever since I’ve been going there, we have had great fan interaction and a lot of fun up there with off-track activities. And, it’s a short track race for us. That’s a place where you’ve got to manage your emotions. Short-track racing brings us back to when it all got started for everybody. That closed-course feeling, using the bumper, and trying to do everything you can to get around the guy in front of you. So, there’s a lot of heavy braking to keep the car underneath you and it’s flat, too. Getting your car to rotate through the center of the corner and have plenty of forward drive is what makes it fun and unique to just try to tackle and manage. I’ve always loved going to Loudon and I’m excited to get there again this weekend.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 4

Poles: 10

Laps Led: 1,245

Top-five finishes: 26

Top-10 finishes: 61

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 783 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 709

Laps led to date: 233,500

Top-five finishes to date: 3,995

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,233

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

GM: 1,118

Chevrolet: 783

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 782

Ford: 682

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 132

