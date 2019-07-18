AmericanTrucks Awards More Scholarships for 2019

$8,000 Awarded to Date!

PAOLI, Pa. (July 18th, 2019) – Aftermarket truck parts company AmericanTrucks (AT) is pleased to announce two more recipients of their scholarship program for the Fall of 2019: Ifeyinwa Ibeabuchi of Northern Arizona University and Ryan Hess of The Ohio State University.

Ifeyinwa is pursuing a degree in Emergency Management with a minor in Construction Technology Management with plans of obtaining her Master’s in Security & Disaster Management for a career with the Bureau of Land Management. Ryan is pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering with a focus on the construction industry and plans of climbing the ranks to project executive.

Introduced in 2017, the AmericanTrucks Scholarship is an essay-based program where entrants are instructed to write about who they are and how they plan to use their education to contribute to a thriving community of trade workers who are dedicated to a hands-on approach to knowledge development. Each year, 4 winners are selected—two for the spring and two for the fall, with each winner receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

To date, AmericanTrucks has awarded $4,000 in scholarships over the course of a year, with plans to select many more future scholarship winners. If you are a high school senior or full-time student at an American vocational, technical, or tuition-bearing apprenticeship programs, who is pursuing an certification, trade degree, or related field of study, all you have to do is send in a 700-1500 word essay following the essay prompt to scholarships@americantrucks.com with proof of enrollment. Winners of the fall scholarship will be notified by July 15th and spring scholarship winners will be notified by November 15th.

For more information visit: https://www.americantrucks.com/scholarships.html

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.