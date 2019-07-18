Haley Ready to Keep Top-10 Streak Alive

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: 11th (Summer 2016)

Best Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: 13th (Summer 2017 & 2018)

Quotes:

“We’re coming off a Top-10 finish at Kentucky after some damage, but we’re headed to Loudon – New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. It’s another short track. We had a lot of speed at the last short track we went to, so I am looking forward to going to this track. It races like a short track! I haven’t been there in a few years, since the trucks don’t race there anymore. I’m going back to my NASCAR K&N days and all the experience I gained in those days. I’m excited to get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy up there and see how much speed we’ve got. I am really confident in the boys – we’re getting better and better each week and we’re finding speed. We’re making our last run until the playoffs here and we’ve got a few road courses coming up, but we are all focused on New Hampshire this weekend.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.