Weekend Schedule for New Hampshire

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. The Truck Series is taking the week off with its next race scheduled for July 27 at Pocono.

Christopher Bell is the defending Xfinity race winner while Kevin Harvick will be back to defend his Cup Series victory. Denny Hamlin has the series-best driver rating of 102.7. He also has three Cup Series wins at the 1.058-mile oval speedway but he is not alone. Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman each have three victories at New Hampshire.

Please see the complete schedule below.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 19

12:05 p.m.–12:55 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – NBCSN

1:05–1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – NBCSN

3:35 p.m.– 4:25 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice – NBCSN

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (single vehicle/two laps/all positions) – NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, July 20

10:05 a.m.–10:55 a.m. – Cup Series second practice – CNBC

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) – NBCSN

12:35 p.m.–1:25 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – NBCSN

4 p.m. – Roxor 200 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 211.6 miles) -NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 21

3 p.m. – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Cup Series race (Stages 75/150/301 laps = 318.46 miles) – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

