TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Austin Dillon Breakout Session Highlights Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

JULY 19, 2019

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BEHR ULTRA CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW IS YOUR CAR HERE?

“We were a little off to start with. We were trying something, and it didn’t quite work out the way we wanted it to, but I feel like we can get it right before qualifying. We can make a little change here and make a good, solid qualifying run and we will go out there and race them.”

YOU GUYS HAVE HAD A LOT OF SPEED THIS YEAR AND IT HASN’T TRANSLATED INTO FINISHES. IS IT MORE FRUSTRATING TO HAVE SPEED AND NOT FINISHES THAN TO NOT HAVE SPEED?

“That is very frustrating. We have the cars that are capable of running up front and winning races, and not getting the results you could……I mean, Kentucky is a great example. We ran third in the Stage and then right after that, you blow a transmission. Its part of it. And things have happened this year that haven’t happened in the past. The resilience is there though. The speed in the cars and the effort hasn’t changed. We haven’t given up and we are going to do our best to get a win and get in the Playoffs.”

YOU GUYS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD AT PICKING UP POINTS, BUT GIVEN YOUR SITUATION, YOU HAVE TO GO HAIL MARY DON’T YOU?

“We have been that way for a little while now. And that is the way I kind of want to be. I want to be able to win a race because I feel like if you can’t win a race, then you aren’t going to win the points on this side. You have to be able to win races. We just constantly work to get our cars as good as we can get them, and keep on trucking that way.”

DO YOU THINK YOU COULD MAKE MISTAKES YOU USUALLY DON’T BECAUSE YOU ARE TRYING SO HARD TO WIN?

“I don’t know. I have been pretty aggressive this year in making moves and doing certain things. There are things you wish you could take back in the past, just to get the finishes. But I am trying to win. That is my main goal and its been that way all year. It’s a lot more fun in getting a trophy and going to victory lane than just points racing.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JUST COMING UP TO NEW HAMPSHIRE ONCE A YEAR NOW?

“Well, I have always loved the weather up here and love the race fans up here. They are really great fans and track-wise, it’s always fun. Its cool what they are doing to it to try and put two lanes down out there. It always seems to open up in the race and widen out more than in practice or in qualifying.”

HOW DO YOU LIKE THE HEAT? DO YOU TOLERATE IT OR DO YOU LIKE IT?

“I don’t mind it. I feel like I do a pretty good job of hydrating and keeping myself in good physical condition. It doesn’t seem to bother me.”

HOW MUCH DOES THIS COME DOWN TO A FUEL MILEAGE RACE?

“It has in the past. I have been a part of them where you are saving fuel and thinking you are going to have enough fuel to make it to the end. It can be that.”

THIS TRACK IS KNOWN FOR LONG GREEN FLAG RUNS. HOW COULD THAT EFFECT YOU MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY ON SUNDAY?

“I am a long run guy. I love long runs and that has always been our bread and butter when it comes to RCR. But long runs have been a positive point in my career and I have always felt like I am one of the guys that if it comes down to saving tires or running a long run, I am there.

