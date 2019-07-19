TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Kyle Larson Breakout Session Highlights Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

JULY 19, 2019

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW WAS YOUR CAR IN PRACTICE TODAY?

“In practice in my first run I felt pretty close to good. Then in the last two runs I made, the car was just too out of the track too much. So, hopefully we will make the right adjustments on it during this little break and be good here shortly for qualifying. I don’t know if the track changed a whole bunch for us there or if the cycled tires or what. But the balance changed from round one to two.”

THE SPINS IN TURN THREE BY DENNY HAMLIN AND RYAN NEWMAN, IS THAT A TOUGH TURN AND DO YOU SEE WHY THAT WOULD HAPPEN THERE? DID YOU HAVE ANY ISSUES?

“My entry got freer in the second and third run. So that is why I really don’t know if the track changed or if cycled tires were that much freer. Yeah, I guess it was odd to see those two spin out. But it seems to happen most times in practice when we come here to New Hampshire. I don’t know why. Guess their cars are not handling right.”

YOU FELT LIKE YOU WERE JUST FREER THERE AND YOU WEREN’T GOING TO LOSE IT?

“I was free in both ends, but it wasn’t anything different than normal here.”

HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO KEEP UP WITH THIS RACETRACK HERE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE BETWEEN THE PJ1, THE MODIFIED RUBBER, THE K&N RUBBER, THE XFINITY CARS? THERE IS A LOT GOING ON HERE.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s a fun place because its definitely changing quite a bit. There is a lot of VHT put down at this track and with it being flatter, I also feel like it wears out more so than other racetracks. That is fun to keep up with, especially during the race where you have to adjust your line throughout the race to keep up with the changing track conditions. I think being a dirt track guy, that benefits me a little bit.”

WHERE DO YOU STAND ON YOUR CONTRACT WITH CHIP GANASSI RACING AND IS IT WRAPPED UP?

“I am wrapped up. (laughs) There has been no contract negotiations. I am still there through next year. I don’t know why all the contract stuff has been coming up. I think because people try to make things up. Yeah, I don’t know. I am there, so not really sure what else to say.”

BIG WIN LAST WEEK, BUT OVERALL WHERE IS CHEVROLET AT GIVEN THE COMPETITION YOU HAVE TO BEAT EVERY WEEK?

“As far as Chip Ganassi Racing, I feel like both of us have gotten better here the last month and a half or so. It has started to show, our season has turned around a little bit, and Kurt with the win last week. So, I really don’t know if it is a Chevy thing because Hendrick has been pretty good all year. Obviously we always want to get better, every team out there continuously wants to get better, and every manufacturer continues to get better. So, we just have to keep working hard, and it will be alright.”

KURT SAID EARLIER THAT HE HAS ASKED THE TEAM TO BUILD TRACK-SPECIFIC CARS MORE OFTEN INSTEAD OF TAKING A MILE-AND-A-HALF CAR TO A TRACK LIKE THIS. HAVE YOU SEEN PROGRESS ON THAT FRONT?

“I don’t know, I don’t get too involved in that. Its nice having Kurt there because I think he brings knowledge of what to work on and where to kind of shift focus. I haven’t really heard anything like that, but like I said, I don’t get too involved in that because I don’t know what is different between a 1.5-mile car and a short track car. I think everybody trusts Kurt a lot at our shop. He is a really smart racer and just listening to him communicate about his race car itself is always fun to listen to. He knows the right areas to work on.”

IS IT COMFORTING FOR YOU TO HAVE HIM IN THERE THIS YEAR?

“Yeah, he has a ton of experience and he is a past champion. I think there is something in the Busch’s genetics in that they know what changes to make within a race car and at the race shop. It’s nice having him on the team.”

