TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 19, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

10th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

12th Chase Elliott, No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Camaro ZL1

15th Kyle Larson, No. 42 McDonald’s Camaro ZL1

18th Ty Dillon, No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Brad Keselowski (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Kurt Busch (Chevrolet)

4th Erik Jones (Toyota)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

NBCSN will telecast the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway live at 3:00 p.m. ET Sunday, July 21. Live coverage can also be found on NBC Sports Gold, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIYFING NOTES AND QUOTES:

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 3rd

DID YOU GET EVERYTHING YOU COULD OUT OF YOUR RACE CAR?

“I don’t know. I’m happy that we got third, but I’m disappointed because I’m like where was the lap time? Where did I lose it? But, thanks to the guys and the engineering group to take our car from where we were in practice and to give us a shot at the pole. That’s that team chemistry and that feel that we’re getting for one another. I don’t know. I’m going to call that one all-driver. It’s so tight for the top four guys. That’s what this Monster Energy Cup is all about. You’ve got to be perfect and we were off just a bit there I guess.”

DOES A THIRD PLACE QUALIFYING EFFORT CONTINUE THE MOMENTUM OF THIS TEAM?

“Yes, as long as the driver isn’t too wound-up about not getting the pole, we’ll be all right.”

HOW MUCH DOES YOUR PAST SUCCESS HERE MEAN ANYTHING WITH THIS NEW PACKAGE? IS THERE STILL A FEEL YOU CAN LOOK FOR IN THE CAR?

“I don’t want to give away too much, but I rolled into Kentucky last week and said it’s a brand new track. Anytime I go back to these places with this new package or a new team, I just try to find the speed I can. And, a lot of things from the past don’t work anymore.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Scraped the wall during his run. Qualified 22nd

‘I don’t know. I’ve just been missing it today. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. But, I’ve just got to go figure it out. I hit the wall again so that’s not going to help. We’ll just work on it tomorrow. I just brushed it off of Turn 2. Hopefully it’s not damaged to severely. We’ll just have to see what we have when we get back.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT COMFORT PLUS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 25th

“I was looking forward to having a cooler weekend and now, but it’ll be hot. We have to stay hydrated, for sure. A place like this requires a little bit more rhythm. It’s a tough race. The weather is hot, but it’s been hot for a while. We’re not out of practice by any means. The bottom groove here definitely has some grip. It will wear off during the race and starts getting some exciting times on restarts when that bottom grip becomes more dominant than the top.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 27th

“Sunday’s race is going to be an interesting race. We’ll just try to figure it all out. I think tomorrow in race trim we’ll get a good balance. I want to get an idea of what NASCAR is going to do with regard to the traction compound. But, it should be fun. I love coming here. I think we have a decent Victory Junction Chevrolet.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA, CAMARO ZL1 – Had driveshaft issue during run and will go to a back-up. Qualified 37th

WERE THERE ANY DRIVESHAFT ISSUES DURING PRACTICE?

“No, there was just a big boom going down the front straightaway and then smoke and oil everywhere. I just tried to get it off the race track. I parked down there in Turns 1 and 2 once before, with the car on fire, and the guy with the fire extinguisher. So, I’m not friends with Turns 1 and 2 there. It’s just a bummer. I don’t know that we were going to qualify very well with Turns 1 and 2 being a ‘beach’ right now with all the speedy dry down there, but we were definitely going to start better than last. But obviously, we’re going to start last now. I’m bummer for my Axalta 88 guys. The race car has been really good all day, but we’ll put a new driveshaft in it an go from there.”

DESCRIBE THE TRACK CONDITIONS RIGHT NOW. YOU SAID IT’S LIKE A BEACH IN TURNS 1 AND 2

“Yeah, I’m sure I oiled down the front straightaway there. And then (Turns) 1 and 2, sitting on pit road watching and you’re like man, I really want to run up there in the PJ1, but it’s all full of sand from that Xfinity car. That’s just part of it. It’s part of single-car qualifying and you can’t wait it out. When you’ve got to go, you’ve just got to go.”

