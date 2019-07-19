TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Ryan Preece Breakout Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

JULY 19, 2019

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW MUCH IS THE TRACK GOING TO CHANGE DURING THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND?

“I don’t know if it was a different mixture or what, with the grip. The grip compound feels so much different than it did last year or the year before. It’s weird, to be honest. So, I don’t know. It definitely doesn’t feel nearly as gripped-up as it has in the past. But that could also be my car.”

THE HEAT IS THE STORY OF THE WEEKEND. IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE 95 DEGREES ON SUNDAY.

“I don’t know. At Daytona, it was pretty hot. And at Charlotte, it was pretty hot. Chicago wasn’t terrible. I didn’t think so. Either that, or I’m getting used to it. I don’t think it’s that bad. It could be way worse. Just keep hydrating.”

ON RACING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

“It’s nice. Being here, hometown, there are a lot of friends and family. So, it’s nice to be here. I think New England is probably one of the most underrated places for auto racing throughout the United States. And it’s probably one of the biggest fan bases for racing in general. When I pulled in here yesterday and I saw the campers, I feel like they have a really good crowd of people.”

DO YOU FEEL PRESSURE AND EXCITEMENT TO BE IN A PLACE LIKE THIS?

“I think I put more pressure on myself to not do what I did in the All-Star race. When we come here, I want to run good. That’s it. I love winning and I love running good. I put more pressure on myself running good than I do anything else. I feel like if there’s going to be a place that we should run really good, it should be here.”

IS THIS ONE OF THOSE PLACES WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU CAN PLAY A STRATEGY GAME LATE AND BE IN POSITION TO WIN IT?

“It really just depends on how the tire fall-off is and if you can kind of do what you did last week, which was just take fuel only and get some of that time back. I think that’s a big part of it. But, I’d say this is definitely a place where we can run good. I feel confident about that.”

