Toyota Racing MENCS NHMS Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – July 19, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Brad Keselowski*

2nd, KYLE BUSCH

3rd, Kurt Busch*

4th, ERIK JONES

5th, Ryan Blaney*

6th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

7th, MATT DIBENEDETTO

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ERIK JONES, No. 20 STANLEY Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 4th

How’s your car this weekend?

“It was kind of a struggle this morning, but actually there it felt pretty good. Definitely a lot better than what we had in practice. I missed it a little bit on the lap. It had some more in it. Just didn’t hit it right. The Stanley Camry felt good there, so I think that was the first time all day I’ve had a good feel in the car and if we can kind of transfer that into tomorrow, that’d be a positive.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 SiriusXM Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 6th

How was your Camry in qualifying?

“It was sixth best. I was hoping for first best. I don’t know. I thought we had a pretty good practice today. Things went smooth which was good. We haven’t had one of those in a few weeks. Definitely happy with that. Just didn’t hit my marks quite perfect here. This place is all about timing and managing your pedals and your steering and the groove you’re in. The Speedy Dry down there in Turn 1 and 2 had everybody really messed up and I probably undershot my marks a little bit getting in there. Overall it was a good start. The top five or six or whatever is really close. Two or three little things I could’ve hit better and I think we’d have a shot at the pole, so it’s a good day.”

MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry, Leavine Family Racing

Qualifying Position: 7th

Are you happy with your Camry this weekend?

“Yeah, P3 in practice was really good, so I hopped in it and ran just nice smooth laps. These types of places seem to be where we really excel. The short tracks, road courses, places with the most off throttle time are where our guys know how to give me a fast race car, so I hope that turns out to be a pretty good lap. It seemed to be okay. The track’s a little slick in (Turns) 1 and 2. I had to really be careful and adjust my line.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 23rd

How was the backup car in qualifying?

“We don’t know. We won’t know until tomorrow, but obviously it’s not as good as the primary. It’s a backup for a reason. It’s been in the trailer for a long time, so we’re going to do the best we can with it. Hopefully execute well and have the right strategy and good track position and try to make something of the weekend.”