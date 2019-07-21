TEAM CHEVY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Post Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 21, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

12th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

14th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

15th Chris Buescher, No. 37 Scott Comfort Plus Camaro ZL1

16th Ty Dillon, No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1

18th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3rd Erik Jones (Toyota)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Matt Dibenedetto (Toyota)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Pocono Raceway with the Gander RV 400 on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 12th

YOU GUYS CAME FROM THE BACK AND BATTLED HARD FOR A DECENT FINISH

“It was okay, we were just tight. We never had super-great track position and its tough to pass. I felt like our last run was decent, so going on to Pocono I think we will have a good race there.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA, CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 14th

AFTER A TOUGH WEEKEND YOU GUYS CAME BACK AND SALVAGED A DECENT FINISH

“I wouldn’t call 14th relatively good. We had a pretty bad day, really struggled on restarts. We put a lot of right rear spring in it trying to get it to turn the center and it was just real popped-up on restarts. I don’t know. We did what we could and didn’t need those late race cautions. But we will move on to Pocono and be better there.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 16th

“We brought a great GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 up here to New Hampshire. We had a loose wheel early on in Stage 1 that put us in a hole, but this team didn’t give up. We took the wave-around when we could, and we were strong enough to grab the free pass position to get back on the lead lap. We had to work on getting more grip out of our tires in Stage 2, but by the final stage my balance really came in nicely on each run. These guys did a great job on pit road. My spotter gave great feedback throughout the day. Today was really a team effort.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 30th

YOUR WEEKEND WASN’T QUITE AS ADVENTUROUS AS IT WAS FOR YOUR TEAMMATES, BUT HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR DAY?

“Well, it was certainly a letdown to say the least. We had some issue with the power steering and the water pump pulleys. I thought it might have been from some contact on a restart. I got in the back of the car in front of me. They told me that wasn’t the case. So, I assume some debris got in the pulley system and took out my power steering and the water pump as well. So, it’s just unlucky on that front. Certainly the wrong time of the year to have some bad luck. It looked like the guys I’m worried about in the points didn’t have the best day either, so maybe I got a pass on this one. I’m just disappointed to say the least.”

YOU ARE THE FIRST GUY DOWN, 17 BELOW THE CUTLINE IS WHERE YOU STAND NOW. AND DID YOU HAVE MAYBE A LITTLE REAL ESTATE BATTLE WITH BUBBA WALLACE THERE AT THE END?

“Yeah, just a racing thing. He was trying to get on the grip strip. I was on it. I didn’t realize the position he was in, racing the No. 47 (Ryan Preece) trying to get the Lucky Dog back. So, he wasn’t happy and I understand why. It’s just part of short track racing.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE STRENGTH OF YOUR TEAM NOW, NEEDING THAT LITTLE CLIMB BACK ABOVE THAT CUTLINE?

“We’ve been trying all year. It’s not like we can magically flip a switch and all of a sudden have more. We’ve been able to run in the Top 5 and we need to get back to doing that. That’s really what it boils down to.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.