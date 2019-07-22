Over 60 Fan Events and Activities Planned for the Gander RV 400 Race Weekend

LONG POND, Pa. (July 22, 2018) – Pocono Raceway will host over 60 events and activities, taking place both on and off the track, for fans attending the Gander RV 400 race weekend from July 26-28. The major races each day will include the FORTS USA 150 ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race on Friday, the Gander RV 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race on Saturday and the Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday.

Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE gate admission and camp for FREE all weekend long. Grandstand Parking is FREE all weekend. Fan Fest, featuring six MENCS drivers, is FREE for all Gander RV 400 race weekend ticket holders (including Friday, Saturday, Sunday or weekend camping guests) and open to the public on Friday night. Saturday is Pocono Raceway’s annual Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids day with FREE activities and entertainment for kids and Saturday adult ticket holders. Adult tickets start at $25 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. Weekend camping tickets start at $200. Buy tickets by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Grandstand gates (Gates 8 and 11) open daily at 8 a.m. Grandstand Parking lots open between 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. each day. Fans attending should follow traffic patterns to enter through Gate 5 off PA Route 115 or Gate 7 off Long Pond Road. Tractor Trailers can bring their rigs each day to park in the Drydene Tractor Trailer Parking Lot by entering through Gate 7.

Before arriving to Pocono Raceway, guests should visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo for an A-Z guide of information including what items are approved for entry into the track, guest policies and much more.

For a full schedule of detailed events and activities, visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule. Several key events, including on-track racing action, are provided below.

Gander RV 400: On-Track Activities

Friday, July 26th:

9:05 a.m. – AMS Practice

10:35 a.m. – NGOTS Practice

12:35 p.m. – NGOTS Practice

1:35 p.m. – AMS Qualifying

3:300 p.m. – AMS Driver Introductions

4:00 p.m. – FORTS USA 150 AMS Race

AMS Race 6:05 p.m. – NGOTS Qualifying

Saturday, July 27th:

9:05 a.m. – MENCS Practice

11:05 a.m. – MENCS Practice

12:30 p.m. – NGOTS Driver Introductions

1:00 p.m. – Gander RV 150 NGOTS Race

NGOTS Race 4:05 p.m. – MENCS Qualifying

Sunday, July 28th:

1:45 p.m. – Pre-Race Stage Activities Begin

2:20 p.m. – MENCS Driver Introductions

3:00 p.m. – Gander RV 40 MENCS Race

Gander RV 400: Fan-Driven Events and Activities

Events/Activities on Multiple Days:

50/50 Raffle to Benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital – Pocono Raceway and the Mattioli Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. Fans have won over $100,000 to date during previous race weekend 50/50 raffles. Fans should look out for 50/50 Raffle volunteers, who will be roaming the entire facility, wearing bright yellow shirts all weekend long. Raffle tickets will also be sold near the Gate 8 Box office behind the Grandstand, roaming throughout the back of the Grandstand and roaming through the camping areas. The winning number will be posted at www.poconoraceway.com/Pocono5050 at the conclusion of the contest. Fans do not need to be present to win, but they will need to present the winning ticket to claim their prize.

Camping Decoration Contest – Available for all race weekend camping guests. Decorate your campsite in 'Christmas In July' theme for a chance to win several prizes including Gander RV 400VIP tickets, access passes and tickets to The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show (August 24 & 25.) Pocono Raceway staff members will roam the camping areas, select winners and announce them at the Infield Block Party on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25th:

Gander RV 400 Camping Opens – The Infield and Family Grandstand camping areas open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday for all Gander RV 400 race weekend camping guests. All camping guests must visit RV Registration upon arrival to check in. RV Registration is located near the corner of Long Pond Road and PA Route 115.

Friday, July 26th:

Fan Fest Returns – Free to Ticket Holders and Open to Public : Pocono Raceway will host their annual Fan Fest on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. It will feature MENCS drivers Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and Corey LaJoie. The event is FREE for all Gander RV 400 ticket holders including those with Friday, Saturday or Sunday Grandstand tickets and to all Gander RV 400 weekend camping guests. It is also open to the public for a fee of $10, per car load. All fans attending, with exemption to camping guests, will enter through the Gate 1 Tunnel entrance, located off Long Pond Road, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. One person, per car load, must present at 2019 Gander RV 400 ticket or pay the $10 charge, per car load. For more details, visit www.poconoraceway.com/fanfest.

Saturday, July 27th:

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day – The annual Kids Day includes face painting, bounce houses, exhibits, photo booths, educational/community activities and more for children. All activities and entertainment are FREE for kids (ages 12 and under) and FREE for adults with Saturday Gate Admission. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day will take place in Chalet Village, near Gate 8 and behind the Grandstand, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, July 28th:

Fan Stage Events – The Fan Stage, located inside Fan Fair between Gates 9 and 10, will host several, FREE events on Sunday. These include appearances from drivers Austin Dillon at 10:00 a.m., Kurt Busch at 10:25 a.m. and Jimmie Johnson at 11:00 a.m. The Fan stage will also host MRN’s “Call of the Race” at 11 a.m., a pre-race concert with country musician Tim Dugger at 12:15 p.m. and a live “Door Bumper Clear” podcast taping at 1:00 p.m.

The Tricky Triangle Club is Pocono Raceway’s #1 option for Fan Hospitality. It will feature Q&A sessions with Bubba Wallace at 11:30 a.m., Matt DiBenedetto at 11:45 a.m. and Chase Elliott at 12:00 p.m. Triangle Club ticket holders will also receive a Sunday Pit Pass, pre-race meal and beverages, four beer tickets (for those ages 21 and up), a chance to win giveaways and a welcome bag. Kyle Larson Club Pocono Appearance – Kyle Larson will make an appearance at Club Pocono at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. This event is open to all Club Pocono ticket holders. In addition to the Larson’s Q&A, Club Pocono ticket holders receive seating behind pit road, complimentary FanVision, infield parking pass and a Pit/Paddock Pass.

*Date, times and locations are subject to change without notice. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time. For tickets, certain terms, conditions and fees may apply.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events, which includes “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show,” the Warrior Dash, a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visitwww.poconoraceway.com.