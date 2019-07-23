Bayley Currey – Gander RV 150 Race Advance

Gander RV 150 | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Bayley Currey on Racing at Pocono: “I’m eager to get back to the Truck Series,” said Currey. “It’s always a lot of fun to drive these trucks. Niece Motorsports has proven that they are a team to contend with this year, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the team. Pocono is definitely a challenging track, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Currey at Pocono: Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway is Currey’s second in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the triangular track. His previous start came last season.

Currey has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway, coming earlier this season.

About Currey: Currey is a 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He transferred from Texas State University to UNCC in 2018, to pursue his lifelong dream of driving race cars.

Currey began racing go Karts when he was only seven years old. Currey’s father always stressed the importance of being able to work on his own race cars. Currey feels being a big part of the maintenance and setup of the race cars gives him a better understanding of the mechanics, which helps him on the track.

While moving through the ranks, Currey amassed over 165 wins and 18 championships.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.