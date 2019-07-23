Gander Trucks Advance: Ponoco Raceway

Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile triangle

Race: 14 of 23

Event: Gander RV 150 (60 laps, 150 miles)

Entries:

No. 15 Anthony Alfredo

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Friday, July 26

10:35 a.m…………..Practice

12:35 p.m………..Final Practice

6:05 p.m…….….Qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, July 27

1:00 p.m………..Race (FOX)

(all times ET)

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Steelsmith Toyota Tundra

After nearly a month away from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series circuit, Anthony Alfredo is ready to strap back into the No. 15 Tundra this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Gander RV 150 will be Alfredo’s eighth start with DGR-Crosley this season.

A regular of mile-and-a-half speedway’s, Saturday’s race will be Alfredo’s first start at a two-and-a-half-mile track and his first trip to the Tricky Triangle of Pocono Raceway. This season Alfredo has had six starts at mile-and-a-half tracks earning two top-10 finishes. With a season-best finish of eighth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Alfredo has an average starting position of 14th this season and 14th place average finish. He’s enters the weekend coming off his second career-best finish at Chicagoland Speedway.

Alfredo will have his regular crew chief, Chris Lawson calling the shots atop the pit box with former Cup Series spotter David Keith serving as his eyes in the sky.

Alfredo on Pocono: “I am pumped to head to Pocono Raceway for my first time. From what I hear it is one of the most challenging tracks we go to but I have been fortunate to practice at the Toyota Racing Development simulator as well as on my Sim Seats Racing simulator at home. It is the closest race to my hometown of Ridgefield, Connecticut so I will have a lot of family supporting me. I want to make them, my partners and team proud with a great weekend.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 Railblaza Toyota Tundra

Tyler Ankrum will pilot the No. 17 Railblaza Tundra at the Tricky Triangle that is Pocono (Penn.) Raceway on Saturday. The Gander RV 150 will be the San Bernardino, Calif. native’s first start at the triangular speedway. The 60 lap race around the two and a half mile raceway will be the largest track that Ankrum has faced as he chases his second win of the season.

Coming off a win at Kentucky Speedway, Ankrum has eight starts this season with DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. A majority of those races took place a mile-and-a-half-tracks. Due to Ankrum being underage for superspeedways at the beginning of the season, he had to sit out at Daytona (Fla.) Int. Speedway. Daytona has been the only other two-and-a-half-mile superspeedway on the schedule so far this season.

In the 2019 season, Ankrum has earned one win, two top-fives, and four top-10 finishes. His average starting position for this season is eighth, with an average finish of 11th place.

The Gander RV 150 will broadcast live at 1:00 p.m., ET on FOX.

Ankrum on Pocono: “I’m really excited about Pocono. I think we are going to have fast Toyota Tundra. With our first win out of the way and our confidence rising, we should be really strong. Pocono is going to be the toughest track we go to all year and it’s definitely going to be a challenge. We have work to do for sure. I think with our preparation we will be able to succeed and get a solid finish in the Railblaza Tundra.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker and the No. 54 N29 Technologies team is heading to Long Pond, Penn. this weekend for the Gander RV 150. The track nicknamed the Tricky Triangle will be Decker’s second attempt at a two-and-a-half-mile superspeedway of the season.

Decker has four previous ARCA Menards Series starts at Pocono. With those four starts, she brought home two top-10 finishes. Decker’s highest finish at the raceway being eighth. At Pocono, Decker has an average start of 12th place and a 15th place average finish.

Decker’s first race of the season was at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. She was able to qualify 11th at the superspeedway, but due to an incident on lap one resulting in her Tundra catching fire, Decker was forced to finish 32nd. She was able to race during the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona as well, where she earned a sixth-place finish. Decker has one start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, another two-and-a-half-mile track this season for the ARCA Series as well.

Decker on Pocono: “ I have always liked Pocono! They don’t call it The Tricky Triangle for no reason. It was the first big track I’ve been to. Can’t wait to see what it’s like driving a truck there. I have only ever been there in an ARCA car. I’m excited to see what this weekend brings.”