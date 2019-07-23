GMS Racing NGOTS Pocono Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 2, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 135, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed reunites with Jeff Stankiewicz as his crew chief this weekend in Pocono. The duo won four races and earned 11 top-five, 12 top-10 finishes and three poles en route to the 2018 ARCA Racing Series championship.

– Creed has four ARCA Racing Series starts at Pocono including a pair of second-place finishes in 2018.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend in Pocono. Creed has competed with this chassis several times this season including a third-place qualifying effort at Texas in March and a sixth-place finish there in June.

– Creed has led 135 laps this season, the most of any rookie candidate.

Quote:

“I’m super excited to work with Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) again. We had a lot of success last year and always seemed to be on the same page. We go along great and I’m pumped to see what we can do the rest of the season together. I have some strong finishes at Pocono in ARCA and I’m ready to go out there and see what we can do this weekend. Only a few races left before the playoffs start, so the pressure is on.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono NGOTS Stats

– Start: 2, Best start: 15, Best finish: 3

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 9, Laps Led: 232, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 2

Notes:

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this weekend. This is the same truck that Moffitt drove to victory lane at Chicagoland and sat on the pole with at Dover. He has led a combined 153 laps in the four events this truck has competed this season.

– Moffitt is currently third in points, 53 points behind leader Grant Enfinger. However, Moffitt is first in projected playoff rankings, tied in points with Enfinger, but leads by virtue of his two wins this season.

– Moffitt has qualified inside the top 10 in every event this season.

Quote:

“I really enjoy racing at Pocono. It says everything in the nickname, it’s a tricky track, I’ve had some success there in the past. Three different corners means finding the balance is crucial, but it’s challenging. With the PJ1 there as long as we can race side by side it’ll be pretty racy. Hopefully we can go out there and find the balance right off the bat and be the first to three wins and get that boost going into the playoffs.”

