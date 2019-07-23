HFR – Stewart Friesen NGOTS Pocono Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best finish: 4th

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 9, Laps Led: 146, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen is hoping there is something magical in the power of three this weekend at the Tricky Triangle. The No. 52 team has prepared chassis No.305 for this weekend’s race. This will be the third straight race this truck has run. Friesen finished third in Chicago, second in Kentucky and is hoping to continue the trend and break through with his first win this weekend in Pocono.

– Stewart Friesen will carry a special decal on the hood of the No. 52 this weekend to promote the Orange County Fair Speedway Centennial race. There is a $100,000 prize to the winner of the Modifieds August 15, 16 and 17 with country music superstar Tim McGraw kicking things off on Wednesday August 14 at the House of Power.

– Friesen enters the weekend second in points, 52 points behind the leader. He is third in projected playoff rankings, seven points out of first.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Pocono. It’s a challenging track for sure, but we had a strong run here last year. The team has been working really hard to get this truck turned around the last couple weeks, we’ve had good finishes the last few weeks. There isn’t much time left before playoffs so the pressure is on to get that first win and lock ourselves in for playoffs at Bristol.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.