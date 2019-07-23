Positive Payload 2019 Summer Winners Announced

$20,000 in Grants Awarded to Hardworking Non-Profits

PAOLI, Pa. (July 24th, 2019) – AmericanTrucks.com (AT) established the Positive Payload program in April 2017 to support non-profit organizations using pickup trucks in field work that improves local communities. This July, the auto parts retailer has selected two more charities to receive awards through their grant program, bringing the total donations to $20,000. The list of organizations benefiting from the program has grown to include Appalachia Service Project, and Operation Tiny Home this summer; with the retailer further announcing an exciting update to the program that will exponentially increase the annual number of winners.

The two organizations being awarded with Positive Payload grants are leveraging home building expertise in their charitable work. Appalachia Service Project (ASP) provides home repair and home replacement to families in Central Appalachia. The organization also assists in disaster recovery for incidents such as, floods and fires that occur in a five-state service area. Operation Tiny Home, based in the Pacific Northwest, is an organization with a mission to provide housing support to those struggling with instability. Every part of the organization must rely on the use of trucks. They travel across the nation working with communities to make a lasting impact and use trucks as part of educational workshops to transport materials. They also transport their finished “tiny homes” in the delivery process.

As AT looks to the future, it has decided to change the way the program works, so that more organizations like ASP and Operation Tiny Home can benefit. Starting July 1, 2019, the grants will no longer be awarded on a bi-annual basis, but will be moved to a “rolling” basis. This comes with a change to the amount of the individual grants given. While the ongoing program will seek to award a greater quantity of organizations with smaller checks, there will continue to be one big donation given to a charity once a year.

The AT team extends sincere congratulations to all the Positive Payload grant recipients for 2019. With the new rules in place, the company looks forward to awarding additional organizations in the summer, the fall and into 2020. Visit https://www.americantrucks.com/positive-payload.html to learn more and apply for the next round.

