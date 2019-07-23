Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 17 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.2 and average finishing position of 23.4.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

The Olive Branch, Miss. native lined up in the 28th position for the final 60-lap stage and patiently worked his way up to 21st before having to hit pit-road for a scheduled stop. Stenhouse was steadily marching up through the field before cutting a tire ultimately ending his day with less than 15 laps remaining in Sunday’s 160-lap race.

On the Car

Roush Performance is an American automotive company primarily involved in the engineering, development and manufacturing of high performance components for street and competitive racing applications. The company’s namesake is automotive mogul Jack Roush, who also owns and operates it. It was founded in 1995 by Roush to provide engineering from racing to street cars.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Pocono:

“Pocono has been a struggle for us in the past. After the race in June, we came back and identified some things that we feel should help us this weekend. Pocono is unique because all three turns are very different and challenging. I’m looking forward to this weekend and hopefully we can leave with a solid finish.”