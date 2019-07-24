FRM Race Preview: Pocono

Michael McDowell on Pocono

14 Starts

Best Finish: 16th

“I always like going to Pocono. It’s unique and fun because every corner is completely different. You have to be strategic about the changes you make to handle each corner. It’s a challenging track, but we’ve been able to get some decent speed out of our No. 34 Ford there in the past. We’re ready to capitalize on our Top-20 finish in June and come back with an even stronger result this weekend.”

Matt Tifft on Pocono

1 Start

Best Finish: 33rd

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Pocono. You always want to improve on your finish from the first race. I think we can do that and have a good race. For me, it’s the first weekend with a different crew and working with Seth (Barbour), so it’s something fresh. I think we’re just eager to start building that relationship and finishing the season strong.”

David Ragan on Pocono

25 Starts | 1 Top-5 | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 5th

“Obviously, we have some changes going into this weekend. Mike (Kelley) is back with me. We worked together in the past. So, it’s good to have some changes and try some different things. Pocono has been a good track for us in the past, and I think if we do the right things, we can get a good finish and build some momentum.”

Gander RV 400

Pocono Raceway

(Long Pond, PA)

Sunday, July 28

3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN

Qualifying

Saturday, July 27

4:05 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN