John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

Iowa Xfinity Stats

Three starts and one top-five and two top-10’s

Best finish: 5th (2018- Fall)

Iowa Truck Stats

Five starts, one win, one top-five, two top-10’s, one pole award

2019 Season Stats

18 starts, 2 top-five’s and 10 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at Iowa Speedway. This chassis has been ran three times this season by Nemechek at ISM Raceway (start: 13th/finish: 9th), Richmond Raceway (start: 11th/finish: 7th) and at Iowa Speedway (start: 6th/finish: 8th).

Quotes:

“Short track racing is right up my alley. Iowa Speedway has always been good to me in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. We are coming back with a whole new set up since the last race there didn’t go as planned. The guys have been working really hard to get this car ready for Iowa, so a big thanks to them. Hopefully we can unload with some speed and the balance is close so we can get back on our top-10 streak. Last weekend really hurt us, points wise, so we need to focus on getting as many of those points back as we can get.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.

