Grand Funk Railroad to perform free concert at Dover International Speedway before track’s 100th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 6

DOVER, Del. (July 24, 2019) – Grand Funk Railroad, the top-selling American rock group of the 1970s, will perform a free concert on the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 6, before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway, part of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6 will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race held at the Monster Mile. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Known as “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, also celebrating its 50th anniversary, features founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, joined by veterans Max Carl (38 Special), Bruce Kulick (KISS) and Tim Cashion (Bob Seger).

With 13 gold and 10 platinum albums, and sales topping 25 million worldwide, Grand Funk Railroad has sold out venues in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. Two of Grand Funk Railroad’s 19 charted singles reached No. 1, including “We’re An American Band,” and “The Loco-Motion,” both of which sold more than 1 million copies each.

Other Grand Funk Railroad hits include “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Bad Time,” and “Closer to Home.” The band’s 2019 tour includes 40 shows across the country, including the free performance at Dover.

The Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, the entertainment centerpiece of Dover’s NASCAR tripleheader weekends, is located in the grass area near the Monster Monument. It is the home for the track’s free pre-race concerts and NASCAR driver and personality Q&As throughout the Monster Mile’s NASCAR events.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the “General Tire 125” K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 4.

The free Grand Funk Railroad concert is part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Harlem Globetrotters performances (Sunday), Micro Wrestling Federation matches (Saturday and Sunday), a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display (all weekend) and much more in our FanZone. Additional events will be announced as race weekend approaches.

