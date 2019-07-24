Rookie Drivers Have Made Huge Impact In Several Divisions At South Boston Speedway This Season

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (July 24, 2019) – It’s no secret that South Boston Speedway has some of the most difficult competition of any weekly racetrack in the country, but the 2019 season has proven it’s not too tough for newcomers to have an impact.

One rookie has visited victory lane this season while a couple more are knocking on the door and several more fill the top 10 in the points standings.

Trey Crews has been the cream of the rookie crop. Crews, who had competed successfully in the Limited Sportsman Division in past years, moved up to the demanding Late Model Stock class this spring and had an immediate impact. He was victorious in just his sixth start and has a total of five top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes in eight starts. Despite missing two races, Crews is sixth in the Late Model Stock point standings.

While he hasn’t rung up a victory yet, 16-year-old Daniel Silvestri has put together a stellar first season in the Late Model Stock division. Running a limited South Boston schedule, the youngster has put together a string of five top-10 finishes after opening the season with an 11th. He had a runner-up finish to mentor Peyton Sellers in his third start of the season. In just seven starts he has an average finish of just over six and is ninth in points.

Kenny Daniel made the jump from Budweiser Hornets to the Limited Sportsman Division this year, and despite the huge difference in the two classes, he’s had a solid impact. He’s finished in the top 10 in every start in 2019, a fifth and three sixth-place finishes.

Fourteen-year-old Landon Pembleton may be the biggest surprise of the 2019 season at South Boston. The youngster, whose dad Brian raced many years at South Boston, has been competitive in the Limited Sportsman Division all season. The rookie has a couple of fourths to his credit, including one in the big 75-lapper at midseason. All total, he has three top-five finishes and seven top 10s.

Action returns to South Boston Speedway Saturday night with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Presents National Night Out NASCAR Late Model 100.

All emergency services personnel showing proper ID will be admitted for just $5. Other tickets are $10 for adults with children 12-and-under admitted free with a paying adult.

The night of racing will feature a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car Division. The Limited Sportsman Division competitors will battle it out in a 50-lap race. Twin 15-lap races are set for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race is on tap for the Budweiser Hornets Division.